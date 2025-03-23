HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Top seeds Zverev, Sabalenka advance at Miami Open

Top seeds Zverev, Sabalenka advance at Miami Open

March 23, 2025 04:27 IST

Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka reached the last 16 at the Miami Open when Elena-Gabriela Ruse retired injured on Saturday. Photograph: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images/Reuters

World number one Aryna Sabalenka reached the last 16 at the Miami Open when Elena-Gabriela Ruse retired injured on Saturday, while men's top seed Alexander Zverev beat Jacob Fearnley 6-2, 6-4 to reach the third round.

Sabalenka, who arrived in Miami fresh off a loss in last week's Indian Wells final, wrapped up the first set 6-1 before Romanian Ruse was forced to retire with a right thigh injury.

 

Up next for three-times Grand Slam champion Sabalenka will be the winner of Saturday's night match on Grandstand between American defending Miami champion Danielle Collins and Swiss qualifier Rebeka Masarova.

Naomi Osaka won 7-6(6), 3-6, 6-4 against American wild card Hailey Baptiste while Italian sixth seed Jasmine Paolini advanced when Ons Jabeur, trailing 4-3 in the opening set, had to retire with a left leg injury.

Third seed Coco Gauff also progressed with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Greece's Maria Sakkari.

Alexander Zverev

IMAGE: Alexander Zverev easily beat British qualifier Jacob Fearnley to record his 145th Masters 1000 win. Photograph: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On the men's side, Zverev looked comfortable against British qualifier Fearnley as the German mixed a solid serve with dominance from the baseline while saving the only two break points he faced during the 74-minute match.

For Zverev, who lost at the first hurdle in Indian Wells, the win gave him a German record 145th Masters 1000 win, one more than Tommy Haas. He now faces Australia's Jordan Thompson.

"Happy to kind of have improved a few things from Indian Wells where I didn't feel well on the court. I didn't feel like I played good," Zverev told reporters.

"Hopefully this is just the first of many matches for me here and I can continue playing well."

Hong Kong wild card Coleman Wong stunned 13th seed Ben Shelton 7-6(3), 2-6, 7-6(5) to advance, while Canada's Denis Shapovalov and American third seed Taylor Fritz also won and will meet in the third round.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
