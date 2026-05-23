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Shreyansh Somaiya Off To Winning Start At Chess Masters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 23, 2026 18:44 IST

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Shreyansh Somaiya and Aditya Shardul Kadam secured victories as the Mumbai FIDE Rated All India Chess Masters Season Four commenced, showcasing both seasoned players and emerging talents.

Photograph: Michal Walusza/FIDE

Photograph: Michal Walusza/FIDE

Key Points

  • Top seed Shreyansh Somaiya began strongly at the Mumbai FIDE Rated All India Chess Masters Season Four.
  • Aditya Shardul Kadam and other leading contenders also secured victories in the opening round.
  • Young, unrated players made their mark with draws against higher-rated opponents.
  • The tournament follows FIDE regulations with classical time control.

Top seeded Shreyansh Somaiya as well as Aditya Shardul Kadam and a few others made a winning start to the fourth season of the Mumbai FIDE Rated All India Chess Masters Season Four here on Saturday.

Leading Players Secure Early Wins

Somaiya (ELO rating 1973) opened his campaign with a comfortable victory, while other leading contenders including Aditya (1917), Reyaansh Venkat (1906), Gaurang Bhandari (1889), Yash Kapadi (1854), and AGM Pinakesh Nahar Rajveer (1801) registered wins in the opening round.

 

Young Talents Make Their Mark

The first day's action also saw some young unrated youngsters making their mark, including Devansh Parkar who held Raaghav Agarwal (1660) to a draw while Mikhail Vikram Vora (1447) shared the point against ACM Aarav Singh in a competitive encounter.

Tournament Details

The tournament is being conducted under FIDE regulations with classical time control.

While the third season of the tournament was held last month, the fifth season is slated for later in the year.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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