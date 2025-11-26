HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Top seeds to be kept apart in FIFA World Cup '26 draw

November 26, 2025 08:28 IST

The 2026 World Cup draw is on December 5 in Washington. Updated match schedule, including stadiums and kick-off times, will be released on December 6.

IMAGE: The FIFA World Cup trophy. Photograph: The FIFA World Cup trophy

Spain cannot meet Argentina and France will not face England before the World Cup final — provided they win their groups — after FIFA on Tuesday announced the draw procedure.

The rule aims to maintain competitive balance in the expanded 48-team format, ensuring the top-ranked team (Spain) and number two (World champions Argentina) are in opposite halves of the bracket, with the same applying to number three (France) and number four (England).

The top four seeded countries will not be able to meet until the semi-finals for the first time in the tournament's history if those teams win their groups.

 

The 2026 World Cup draw takes place on December 5 in Washington, with the updated match schedule, including stadiums and kick-off times, to be released on December 6.

Hosts Canada, Mexico and the US are in Pot 1, which includes Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

Pot 2 has Croatia, Morocco, Colombia, Uruguay, Switzerland, Japan, Senegal, Iran, South Korea, Ecuador, Austria and Australia.

Pot 3 will include Norway, Panama, Egypt, Algeria, Scotland, Paraguay, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Pot 4 will be Jordan, Cape Verde, Ghana, Curacao, Haiti, New Zealand, and the winners from the European play-off A, B, C and D, and the FIFA Play-Off tournament 1 and 2.

Confederation constraints will apply, with no group having more than one team from the same region except UEFA, which has 16 representatives and can place up to two teams in a group.

The tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada kicks off on June 11, with the final on July 19 in New Jersey.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
