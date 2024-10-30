News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Top seeds Shnaider, Bouzkova advance in WTA tour events

Top seeds Shnaider, Bouzkova advance in WTA tour events

October 30, 2024 23:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Diana Shnaider in actionPhotograph: Susan Mullane / Reuters

Top-seeded Diana Shnaider breezed past Australia's Priscilla Hon 6-4, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinal round at the Hong Kong Tennis Open on Wednesday.

The Russian needed just 72 minutes to advance to her eighth WTA quarterfinal of the season. Shnaider was aided by converting five of six break opportunities.

All four seeded players in action Wednesday advanced. Great Britain's Katie Boulter, the No. 2 seed, topped Xiyu Wang of China 7-6 (7), 6-4. No. 6 Yue Yuan, also from China, rebounded to defeat Japan's Nao Hibino 4-6, 7-5, 6-2, and No. 9 Bernarda Pera defeated a third Chinese player, Han Shi, 6-0, 6-4.

Jiangxi Open

IMAGE: Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova serves the ballPhotograph: Susan Mullane / Reuters

Czech Marie Bouzkova, the top seed, dispatched local favorite XinXin Yao 6-3, 6-3 to move to the quarterfinal in Jiujiang, China.

Bouzkova struck three aces, won 75 percent of points on her first serve and broke Yao's serve four times to lead to the victory.

Awaiting Bouzkova in the quarterfinal is fifth-seeded Kamilla Rakhimova, who ousted fellow Russian Elena Pridankina 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in one hour, 55 minutes.

Laura Siegemund defeated fellow German Tamara Korpatsch to reach her fifth quarterfinal of the season and move to 3-0 in head-to-head matches, Siegemund next will face Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand. Sawangkaew needed just shy of three hours to eliminate Saisai Zheng 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (6).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
One more win would certainly help us: NZ's Stead
One more win would certainly help us: NZ's Stead
Van Nistelrooy takes over as interim boss at Man Utd
Van Nistelrooy takes over as interim boss at Man Utd
'Football shorts not a requirement for women': FA
'Football shorts not a requirement for women': FA
1984 anti-Sikh riots: 40 years on, where cases stand
1984 anti-Sikh riots: 40 years on, where cases stand
Kashi, Mathura must also shine like Ayodhya: CM Yogi
Kashi, Mathura must also shine like Ayodhya: CM Yogi
One more win would certainly help us: NZ's Stead
One more win would certainly help us: NZ's Stead
Shocking: Masked intruders break into Ben Stokes' home
Shocking: Masked intruders break into Ben Stokes' home

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
Kiwis eye historic whitewash against India at Wankhede
Kiwis eye historic whitewash against India at Wankhede
Thalaivas cruise past Giants for third win of season
Thalaivas cruise past Giants for third win of season

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances