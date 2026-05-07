Tumakuru Open: Top Seeds Secure Quarterfinal Spots

Top seeds Justina Mikulskyte, Zuzanna Pawlikowska, Vaidehee Chaudhari, and Zeel Desai showcased their tennis prowess, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Tumakuru Open ITF W35 tournament.

Key Points Justina Mikulskyte, the top seed, recovered from a slow start to win her match at the Tumakuru Open.

Zuzanna Pawlikowska continued her strong performance with a straight-sets victory.

Vaidehee Chaudhari displayed aggressive baseline play in her dominant win.

Zeel Desai delivered a clean performance to secure her place in the quarterfinals of the Tumakuru Open.

Several Indian and international doubles pairs advanced to the semifinals after competitive matches.

The stage is set for an exciting finish at the Tumakuru Open ITF W35 as all the top seeds stormed into the singles quarterfinals after a gripping day of action here on Thursday.

Top seed Justina Mikulskyte survived a dramatic start against Poland's Zuzanna Kolonus before bouncing back strongly to register a 0-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory. The Lithuanian, one of the tournament favourites, recovered impressively after being bageled in the opening set and now looks firmly back on track heading into the business end of the tournament.

Key Singles Matches at Tumakuru Open

Second seed Zuzanna Pawlikowska too continued her steady run with a straight-sets win over India's Sonal Patil, while third seed Vaidehee Chaudhari and fourth seed Zeel Desai ensured strong Indian representation in the last eight with commanding victories.

Vaidehee looked in complete control during her 6-2, 6-2 win over compatriot Madhurima Sawant, displaying aggressive baseline play and consistency throughout the contest.

Zeel Desai's Quarterfinal Qualification

Zeel, meanwhile, produced one of her cleanest performances of the week to outplay Jennifer Luikham 6-2, 6-3.

Fourth seed Zeel showed admirable composure to recover from a slow start and defeat compatriot Jennifer Luikham 6-2, 6-3 to storm into the quarterfinals.

Doubles Results and Semifinalists

In doubles, Indian duo Sravya Shivani Chilakalapudi and Zeel advanced to the semifinals with a straight-sets victory over the Indian combination of Laxmisiri Dandu and ChevikaReddy Sama.

The Indo-Japanese pair of Akanksha Dileep Nitture and Michika Ozeki fought back brilliantly after losing the first set to overcome India's Diva Bhatia and Jennifer Luikham in a tense match tiebreak.

Top seeds Vaidehee and Zuzanna Pawlikowska also entered the semifinals with a convincing win over the Indian pair of Soha Sadiq and Madhurima Sawant, while Ksenia Laskutova and Elina Nepliy completed the semifinal lineup with a comfortable victory over India's Aishwarya Jadhav and Aakruti Narayan Sonkusare.