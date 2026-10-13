Fenesta Open: Top Seed Deepthi Venkatesan Knocked Out In U-16

The 31st Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship witnessed a major upset on Tuesday as top seed Deepthi Venkatesan was eliminated from the Girls' U-16 singles by Unnathi Muralidhar, setting a dramatic tone for the tournament.

Key Points Top seed Deepthi Venkatesan was defeated by Unnathi Muralidhar in the Girls' U-16 singles event on Tuesday.

Unnathi Muralidhar won in straight sets, 6-2, 6-2, in her first appearance at the Fenesta Open.

Fourth seed Aashi Kashyap and sixth seed Harsha Oruganti were also knocked out of the U-16 competition.

Ribhav Saroha, Boys' U-18 champion last week, advanced in the U-16 event, while top seed Aarav Challani progressed in Boys' U-14.

Several other seeded players, including Sarena Gahlot, Siddhi Pandey, and Zoha Qureshi, won their matches in the Girls' U-14 event.

Top seed Deepthi Venkatesan suffered a shock defeat in the Girls' U-16 singles event at the 31st Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex here on Tuesday, losing in straight sets to Unnathi Muralidhar.

U-16 Upsets And Advancements

Muralidhar, who hails from Karnataka, needed just 1 hour and 11 minutes to defeat Venkatesan 6-2, 6-2 and advance to the third round.

"It was really a good match, it was actually tough for me to play against the top seed," Muralidhar said after the win.

"It was (a) really good experience; I had my coach with me so it was advantage. It's really good to be here and play at the Fenesta Open, this is my first time playing here."

The second seeded Tanusshri Sathesh and third seeded Aaradhya Meena cruised into the third round, dropping just three games between them. However, fourth seed Aashi Kashyap and sixth seed Harsha Oruganti were both knocked out of the competition in three sets.

Ribhav Saroha, who won the Boys' U-18 singles title last week, stayed on course for a double by advancing to the third round of the U-16 event. Saroha needed an hour and 22 minutes to defeat Rhunmaan Mahesh 6-2, 6-2.

Boys' And Girls' U-14 Progress

Saroha was joined in the third round by second seed Lakshya Chukka and third seed Paranjay Swiach, while fifth seed Divey Malk was upset in three sets by Parthiv Nallagundla.

Elsewhere, top seed Aarav Challani registered a comfortable 6-1, 6-1 victory over Rajishnu Poptani to reach the third round in the Boys' U-14 event.

"My opponent put up a good fight. It was better than the score suggests. I am happy with the way I played this match," Challani said after the victory.

Challani added that he has his eyes on the title but is not thinking too far ahead for now.

"Pressure is a privilege. I am happy to be the top seed and be one of the favourites for the tournament. I have had my eyes on this title for a long time but it's very early to say now."

The second seed Puneeth Manohar led a group of nine seeded players who won their opening-round matches in the Boys' U-14 event.

Meanwhile, top seed Sarena Gahlot, second seed Siddhi Pandey and third seed Zoha Qureshi were among the players who won their second-round matches in the Girls' U-14 event.