Top-scorer Deepika grateful to forwards

Top-scorer Deepika grateful to forwards

Source: PTI
December 16, 2024 20:50 IST
India's Deepika found the back of the net 12 times to help India win the Women's Junior Asia Cup in Muscat on Sunday

IMAGE: India's Deepika was instrumental in India's win the Women's Junior Asia Cup in Muscat on Sunday. Photograph: Hockey India/X

The architect of India's Women's Junior Asia Cup triumph, Deepika has attributed the success to the collective effort of the side, saying it would not have been possible without the support of her teammates.

Deepika ended the tournament as the top-scorer with 12 goals to her name, five of which came from penalty corners.

"Really happy that I managed to score as many goals but it wouldn't have been possible without the help of my teammates," Deepika, who recorded 11 goals in the opening four matches, said in a Hockey India release.

 

"Every player in the camp has worked extremely hard and without everyone's effort we wouldn't have been able to win the title. Thanks to the other forwards, we won a lot of penalty corners and I was able to convert them into goals."

Reflecting on the potential of the younger players in the squad, Deepika, who opened the tournament with back-to-back hat-tricks, said, "Some of the young players have incredible potential and I am sure they will build on the team's success."

India overcame three-time champions China 3-2 (1-1) in the penalty shoot-out to clinch their second consecutive Women's Junior Asia Cup hockey title in Muscat.

Elated with her team's performance, captain Jyoti Singh said: "I am happy that the team's hard work in training has finally paid off. We hardly put a foot wrong throughout the tournament and I am proud of my teammates for performing at such a high level."

India had finished second in Pool A, also consisting of China, Malaysia, Thailand, and Bangladesh.

Their only loss in the tournament came in a 1-2 defeat against China, in which Deepika was the lone goal-scorer for India.

Goalkeeper Nidhi stole the spotlight in the final, with three clutch saves in the shootout against Lihang Wang, Jingyi Li, and Dandan Zuo, helping her side prevail over the Chinese.

"Facing China in the final was a challenge, but we gave it our all on the pitch and got the trophy back home," Singh said.

"Deepika did a fantastic job with the goals. Kanika Siwach, Sunelita Toppo, and Mumtaz Khan also did well in the attack and supported Deepika in her scoring spree. Couldn't be more proud of the team's performances up front."

Source: PTI
