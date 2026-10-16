Top Kabaddi Stars To Go Under The Hammer At KCL Season 2 Auction

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) Season 2 auction on Saturday will see top Indian kabaddi stars like Naveen Goyat and Sunil Malik go under the hammer as 10 franchises bid for talent from a pool of over 300 players with a Rs 5 crore purse.

Key Points The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) Season 2 auction will be held on Saturday in New Delhi.

Over 300 players will be available for bidding by 10 franchises, with a total player purse of Rs 5 crore.

Prominent players like Naveen Goyat, Sunil Malik, and Ayan Lochab, all associated with the Indian Asian Games squad, are expected to be highly sought after.

The league has expanded with the addition of Kurukshetra Knights and Jhajjar Jaguars, increasing opportunities for players.

Players view the KCL as a crucial platform for showcasing talent and contributing to the sport's growth.

Naveen Goyat, Sunil Malik and Ayan Lochab will be among the prominent players in focus at the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) Season 2 auction here on Saturday, with 10 franchises set to bid for players from a pool of over 300.

Top Players And Franchise Dynamics

The auction will feature a total player purse of Rs 5 crore, as franchises look to build competitive squads by combining experienced performers with emerging talent.

Malik, who captained India at the Asian Games, Goyat and Lochab, a member of the Indian squad at the continental event, are among the notable names expected to attract interest at the auction.

Ankit Jaglan and Jaideep Dahiya, who have also been associated with India's Asian Games squad, are among the other prominent players available for selection.

Meetu Sharma, Neeraj Narwal, Yogesh Dahiya, Vijay Malik, Surjeet Narwal and Nitin Dhankar are among the other players to watch out for.

The second season will feature 10 franchises following the addition of Kurukshetra Knights and Jhajjar Jaguars, expanding the league's reach and giving players another platform to showcase their talent.

Goyat said the league provides an important platform for players to demonstrate their abilities and compete at a high level.

Malik said the growth of franchise-based kabaddi was creating new opportunities for players across the country, while Lochab said the league could help players improve and contribute to the sport's growth.

The auction is expected to play a key role in shaping the teams, with franchises looking to strike a balance between experienced performers and emerging talent ahead of the new season.