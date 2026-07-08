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Usha-Presented DGC Junior Golf Tournament Fosters Young Talent

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk July 08, 2026 17:00 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how the DGC Junior/Sub-Junior Golf Tournament, presented by Usha, is fostering young talent and promoting inclusivity among India's aspiring golfers in New Delhi.

Key Points

  • DGC Junior/Sub-Junior Golf Tournament hosts 162 young golfers aged 7-21.
  • Promising talents like Rakshit Dahiya, Yogya Bhalla, and Ranveer Mitroo are participating.
  • Usha International sponsors the three-day event at Delhi Golf Club.
  • Organisers are supporting over 30 underprivileged players with waived fees and coaching.
  • The tournament is highlighted as a celebration of inclusivity and opportunity in golf.

Some of India's most promising young golfers, including Rakshit Dahiya, Yogya Bhalla and Ranveer Mitroo, teed off at the DGC Junior/Sub-Junior Golf Tournament here on Wednesday.

As many as 162 golfers, aged between 7 and 21 years, are participating in the three-day tournament, featuring 18 holes per day, presented by Usha at the Delhi Golf Club.

 

The organisers have waived the entry fee for more than 30 underprivileged players while also providing additional support, including coaching, on-course practice and caddies.

Komal Mehra, head - sports initiatives, Usha International, said, "This tournament has grown into much more than a competition -- it's a celebration of inclusivity, opportunity, and the joy of golf."

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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