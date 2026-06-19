Indian Squash Stars Dominate Asian Doubles Championships

Indian squash players showcased impressive form at the 3rd Asian Doubles Squash Championships in Sarawak, Malaysia, with Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthilkumar, and Joshna Chinappa leading the charge by topping their respective pools.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Key Points Defending champion Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar topped men's Pool A with their second consecutive win.

Joshna Chinappa and Rathika Seelan secured the top position in women's Pool B with four wins.

Velavan Senthilkumar and Joshna Chinappa achieved a clean sweep in mixed doubles Pool B, winning all three matches.

Another Indian men's pair, Rahul Baitha and Suraj Chand, were eliminated after two defeats.

Seventh seed Janet Vidhi and Pooja Arthi also faced a second loss in women's Pool B.

Defending champion and top seed Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar defeated Hong Kong's Shing Fung Lam and Yat Long Chung 11-6, 11-5 for their second win in as many outings to top men's Pool A in the 3rd Asian Doubles Squash Championships in Sarawak, Malaysia on Friday.

India's Performance Across Categories

However, the other Indian men's pair of Rahul Baitha and Suraj Chand lost to Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman 5-11, 9-11 for their second defeat in three outings in Pool B to bow out of contention.

In women's doubles, second seed Joshna Chinappa and Rathika Seelan beat Singapore's Wai Lynn Au Yeong and Naisha Singh 11-7, 11-5 for their fourth win in as many rounds to emerge leader in the six-team Pool B.

Seventh seed compatriots Janet Vidhi and Pooja Arthi went down to Hong Kong's Nga Ching Cheng and Heylie Fung 4-11, 11-9, 7-11 for their second loss in four Pool B outings.

In mixed doubles, second seed Velavan and Joshna recorded three wins on the second day to top the five-team Pool B with a clean slate. They beat Singapore's Wai Lynn Au Yeong and Jerome Au Jin Ming 11-7, 11-5, South Korea's Oh Seojin and Mingyeong Heo 11-9, 11-9 and MinWoo Lee and Eum Hwayeong 11-5, 11-7.