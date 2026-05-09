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Tajinderpal Singh Toor Clinches Shot Put Title

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 09, 2026 19:34 IST

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Tajinderpal Singh Toor dominated the men's shot put at the Indian Athletics Series, showcasing his preparation for upcoming major international competitions.

Photographs: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Photographs: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Key Points

  • Tajinderpal Singh Toor secured the men's shot put title at the Indian Athletics Series in Sangrur.
  • Toor aims to peak at major international meets this season, building on his national record.
  • Annu Rani finished third in the women's javelin throw event, using the series for preparation.
  • Shilpa Rani of Haryana won the women's javelin throw event with a throw of 57.65m.
  • Harjit Singh and Fatema Begam emerged as the fastest male and female runners at the meet.

Punjab's Tajinderpal Singh Toor won the men's shot put title in the fifth-leg of the Indian Athletics Series here on Saturday, as the reigning Asian Games champion continued his preparations for the major competitions later this season.

Toor's Dominant Performance in Shot Put

The 31-year-old Toor dominated the men's shot put event as he sent the iron ball to 19.97m to emerge on top.

 

"My main goal this season is to peak in major international meets," says the national record holder.

Toor's season best of 21.03m was recorded earlier in April at the Delhi-leg of Indian Athletics Series.

Javelin Throw Results and Fastest Runners

The Sangrur leg of one-day Indian Athletics Series was also a good chance for two-time Olympian and Asian Games champion in women's javelin throw, Annu Rani, to test her preparation for the challenging season ahead.

But the 33-year-old seasoned athlete finished third with a poor throw of 55.78m. In an exciting women's javelin throw event, Haryana's Shilpa Rani took the title with 57.65m, while Rashmi K of Andhra Pradesh finished second with 56.15m.

Harjit Singh of Air Force and Fatema Begam of Tripura emerged as fastest male and female runners of the one-day meet respectively, clocking 10.32 seconds and 11.98 seconds.

Fatema also won the women's 200m dash.

Haryana's Kiran Pahal was comfortable winner (54.07 seconds) of women's 400m race.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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