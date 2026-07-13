Scottish Open: Indian-Origin Golfers Face Setback In Final Round

Indian-origin golfers Sahith Theegala and Sudarshan Yellamaraju faced a challenging final round at the Scottish Open, slipping down the leaderboard as South Korea's Tom Kim clinched his fourth PGA TOUR title.

Key Points Indian-origin golfers Sahith Theegala and Sudarshan Yellamaraju had a disappointing final round at the Scottish Open.

Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju slipped to tied 52nd after a challenging final round.

Indian-American Sahith Theegala finished tied 66th, continuing his search for consistency post-injury.

South Korea's Tom Kim won the Scottish Open title with a flawless six-under 64.

Former Scottish Open champion Aaron Rai was unable to make the weekend cut.

The Indian-origin contingent endured a disappointing finish as Sahith Theegala and Sudarshan Yellamaraju slipped down the leaderboard with underwhelming final-round performances in the Scottish Open golf tournament here.

South Korea's Tom Kim completed an impressive return to the winner's circle, producing a flawless bogey-free final-round six-under 64 to claim the title by two strokes over Australia's Min Woo Lee.

Key Takeaways From Scottish Open

Indo-Canadian Yellamaraju, who has been one of the rising stories of the season, was going great after rounds of 68 and a brilliant 65 lifted him into the top-10 midway through the event. Kim finished at 17-under-par, collecting his fourth PGA TOUR title and his first since successfully defending the Shriners Children's Open in October 2023. The 23-year-old endured a difficult final round in challenging conditions and carded a seven-over 77 to finish tied for 52nd.

Indian-American Theegala also failed to make significant progress over the weekend. Theegala closed with a one-over 71 to finish tied for 66th. It was another steady but unspectacular week for the 2024 Presidents Cup player, who continues to search for consistency after returning from injury earlier this season.

Former Scottish Open champion and reigning PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai was unable to make the weekend after rounds of 71 and 70 left him outside the cut line.