News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Tokyo Olympics champion Kawai comes out in support of wrestlers

Tokyo Olympics champion Kawai comes out in support of wrestlers

Source: PTI
May 26, 2023 23:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Three-time world champ Risako Kawai has lent her support to the protesting Indian wrestlers. Photograph: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist and three-time world champion grappler Risako Kawai of Japan has come out in support of the protesting Indian wrestlers in their fight against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Top Indian grapplers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik have been protesting at the iconic Jantar Mantar here demanding the arrest of Brij Bhushan, who has been accused of sexual harassment of seven women athletes, including a minor.

"I hope it will be an environment where Indian athletes can practice with peace of mind," Kawai wrote retweeting a BBC News video on the wrestlers' protest.

 

Kawai, who won the 57kg women's freestyle gold in Tokyo, is the first high-profile international wrestler to come out in support of the protesting Indian wrestlers.

Both Vinesh and Bajrang are probable medallist in this year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, China  but for over a month they have not been practising, demanding justice for the alleged victims.

The Delhi Police have filed two FIRs -- one related to the complaints of a minor wrestler under the Prevention of Child Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act -- against Brij Bhushan, but a concrete step is yet to taken as the investigation is still on.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Guardiola could not pass up chance at cameo
Guardiola could not pass up chance at cameo
Decision by Khap Panchayat could hurt nation: Vinesh
Decision by Khap Panchayat could hurt nation: Vinesh
Protesting wrestlers march to Hanuman temple
Protesting wrestlers march to Hanuman temple
PIX: Gujarat down MI to march into IPL 2023 final
PIX: Gujarat down MI to march into IPL 2023 final
'Differences sorted': K'taka to get 24 new ministers
'Differences sorted': K'taka to get 24 new ministers
Injury scare! Kishan, Green suffer nasty blows
Injury scare! Kishan, Green suffer nasty blows
Modi-Biden talks to revolve around 4 Ps: US envoy
Modi-Biden talks to revolve around 4 Ps: US envoy

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

'If Brij attends Parliament, there's a clear message'

'If Brij attends Parliament, there's a clear message'

We are ready to undergo Narco test: Bajrang to Brij

We are ready to undergo Narco test: Bajrang to Brij

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances