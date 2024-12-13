TN showers Gukesh with Rs 5 crore for historic win

TN CM Stalin announces Rs 5 crore cash prize for Gukesh

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced a cash prize of Rs 5 crore for D Gukesh in recognition of his remarkable achievement of becoming the youngest World Chess Champion.

Chennai-based Grandmaster Gukesh on Thursday became the youngest world chess champion at 18 years after beating title-holder Ding Liren of China in the 14th and last game of the title showdown in Singapore.

"To honour the monumental achievement of @DGukesh, the youngest-ever World Chess Champion, I am delighted to announce a cash prize of Rs 5 crore!" Stalin said in a tweet.

"His historic victory has brought immense pride and joy to the nation. May he continue to shine and achieve greater heights in the future.

Gukesh became only the second Indian to clinch the coveted prize after the iconic Viswanathan Anand, who owned the crown five times in his career.

Gukesh secured the requisite 7.5 points as against 6.5 of his Chinese rival after winning the 14th and last classical time control game of the match that seemed headed for a draw for most part.

As winner, he will walk away with a whopping USD 1.3 million (approx Rs 11.03 crore) from the 2.5 million prize purse.

Maharashtra CM speaks to Gukesh over phone, hails him for 'marvellous achievement'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday spoke to newly-crowned chess world champion D Gukesh over phone and congratulated him for the "marvellous achievement that inspired countless young hearts".

"Had a heartfelt conversation with Gukesh D to congratulate him on winning the 2024 FIDE World Championship in Singapore and becoming the youngest 18-year-old World Champion. A marvellous achievement that inspired countless young hearts," Fadnavis said in a post on X.

"Wished him continued success in all his future endeavours. Looking forward to welcoming and felicitating him in Maharashtra," the CM added.

