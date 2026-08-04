Tamil Nadu Government Funds Chennai Open's Return

The prestigious WTA 250 Chennai Open tennis tournament is making a grand return to the calendar this November, backed by significant funding from the Tamil Nadu government, promising exciting hard court action for tennis enthusiasts.

Photograph: Senthil Kumar/PTI Photo

Key Points The Chennai Open, a WTA 250 tournament, is confirmed for November after a Rs 10 crore allocation from the Tamil Nadu government.

The decision was finalised in a meeting between CM C Joseph Vijay and TNTA president Vijay Amritraj.

Organisers will secure an additional Rs 10 crore through sponsorships to ensure the tournament's successful execution.

The event will be hosted at the SDAT Tennis Stadium in Nungambakkam from November 2 to 8.

Indonesia's Janice Tjen is the defending champion of this hard court tennis tournament.

The Chennai Open is all set to be played in November this year after the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday allocated Rs 10 crore for the WTA 250 tournament.

The decision was taken in a meeting between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and TN Tennis Association (TNTA) president Vijay Amritraj at former's office.

Funding And Venue Details For Chennai Open

The PTI has learned that the host organisers will raise the rest of the Rs 10 crore necessary to conduct the tournament through sponsorships.

The event will take place at the SDAT Tennis Stadium in Nungambakkam between November 2 and 8.

The first edition of the tournament was held in 2022 and returned to the calendar after being absent in 2023 and 2024.

Indonesia's Janice Tjen is the defending champion of the hard court tournament.