TN CM Vijay Unveils Plans For Olympic City And F1 Race In Chennai

Tamil Nadu is set to transform its sports landscape with the announcement of a world-class Olympic City and a dedicated motorsports hub in Chennai, aiming to foster athletic excellence and bring international racing events back to India.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said the Olympic City is aimed at creating an integrated sports hub to provide athletes with advanced training and support facilities, to help sportsperson from Tamil Nadu win more medals at the Olympic Games. Photograph: Office of the Chief Minister of TamilNadu/X

Key Points Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced a world-class Olympic City in Chennai.

The Olympic City will feature state-of-the-art sports arenas, high-performance training, and sports science centres.

A dedicated motorsports city will also be established in Chennai for Formula 1-4 races.

The initiative aims to boost medal wins for Tamil Nadu athletes at international events.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay announced the establishment of a world-class Tamil Nadu Olympic City in Chennai under Rule 110 in the State Assembly.

According to the Tamil Nadu CMO, the Olympic City will be developed by the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority and will feature world-class sports arenas, state-of-the-art sporting equipment, a High Performance Training Centre, and dedicated Sports Science and Sports Medicine centres.

The facility will also have modern infrastructure, including accommodation for sportspersons and coaches, according to the announcement made by the Chief Minister Vijay.

The Olympic City is aimed at creating an integrated sports hub to provide athletes with advanced training and support facilities, to help sportsperson from Tamil Nadu win more medals at the Olympic Games and other international sporting events.

The Chief Minister also announced that a dedicated motorsports city will be established in Chennai to host Formula 1 and other top races in the city.

National Push For Motorsports Revival

In June, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) created a task force which monitors motor sports with a vision to bring back Formula 1 racing in the country by the end of 2028.

"We will try to bring back F1 in India by 2028. For this, we created a task force which monitors motor sports in the country and submits its report to the Ministry," an MYAS source told ANI on Saturday.

Earlier this year, Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) President Arindam Ghosh attended a meeting with the Sports Ministry in New Delhi and said that efforts are underway to bring Formula 1 back to India by 2030, a round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) and MotoGP by 2028.

Later, at the FMSCI Annual Awards function, Ghosh said, "The meeting with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State Raksha Khadse, senior officials and potential stakeholders in New Delhi, focused primarily on bringing F1, MotoGP and a round of the WRC to India."

"The Federation stressed the need to develop Indian drivers and the overall development of motorsports in India, and the FMSCI's inputs were well received," he added.

At the Awards Night in Bengaluru, all the Motorsports National champions for 2025 were honoured, and 137 trophies across 17 disciplines, both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, were presented. Awards were also given to the winning teams, promoters and sponsors of the 17 National championships.