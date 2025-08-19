Tlang stuns old club, fires NorthEast into Durand Cup final

IMAGE: Redeem Tlang’s wonder goal books NEUFC final spot. Photograph: Durand Cup/X

Redeem Tlang's first half goal was enough for defending champions NorthEast United to beat Shillong Lajong 1-0 and book their place in the final of the 134th Durand Cup football tournament in Shillong on Tuesday.

Tlang's 36th minute goal made all the difference as Shillong Lajong lost their second straight semifinal match of the tournament against the same opponents. NorthEast United had beaten Shillong Lajong 3-0 at the same venue in the semifinal in 2024.

The first half saw Shillong Lajong restrict NorthEast United from playing their free flowing attacking game, keeping Ajaraie and Jithin M.S quiet which saw chances coming at premium.

The only attempts on goal were Chema Nunez's header and Andres Rodriguez's long range effort which were straight at the goalkeeper.

On the other end, the home side showcased their pace on counter attacks but the final decision making was flawed, with most attempts coming through long range shots. Striker Everbrightson Sana was especially lively upfront troubling the Highlanders' defence on multiple occasions.

NorthEast United took the lead in the 36th minute right after a break in play, where match official S. Senthil Nathan was replaced due to an injury by Lalit Singh Rawat.

Right after the restart, former Shillong Lajong player Tlang's left footer from 30 yards found the back of the net as Lajong goalkeeper Siwel Rymbai was wrong footed by the trajectory of the ball.

The Highlanders created more chances in the second half as Shillong Lajong became more adventurous in the pursuit of finding the equaliser but were unable to score the decisive second goal.

Andre Rodriguez hit the post after the midfielder found himself free inside the penalty box. Moments later Ajaraie, who was out of sorts throughout the match, failed to reach an inch perfect cross by Andy and the Moroccan striker scuffed his attempted scoop from outside the box with only the goalkeeper, who was out of his line, to beat.

NorthEast United used their experience to hold on to their slender lead until the end of regulation time and six added minutes to book their spot in their second straight finals.