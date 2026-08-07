Titli Maji Secures Silver For India At Asian Youth Weightlifting

Indian weightlifter Titli Maji clinched a silver medal in the women's 45kg category, marking an impressive start for India at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent.

Photograph: SAI Meda/X

Key Points Titli Maji won a silver medal in the women's 45kg category at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships.

She achieved a total lift of 145kg, comprising 65kg in snatch and 80kg in clean and jerk.

The event took place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, marking an impressive start for India.

Indian weightlifter Parishmita Gogoi finished fourth in the same 45kg category.

Gogoi lifted a total of 141kg, topping the snatch section with 65kg but managing 76kg in clean and jerk.

Titli Maji clinched the silver medal in the women's 45kg category as India made an impressive start on the opening day of the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Titli lifted 65kg in snatch and followed it up with a 80kg lift in clean and jerk, and the total of 145 kg was enough for her to secure the silver.

In the same event, Parishmita Gogoi finished fourth with a total lift of 141kg. She topped the snatch section with a lift of 65kg, but could only manage 76kg in the clean and jerk, ending up at fourth place.