Home  » Sports » Titli Maji Secures Silver For India At Asian Youth Weightlifting

Titli Maji Secures Silver For India At Asian Youth Weightlifting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 07, 2026 17:44 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Indian weightlifter Titli Maji clinched a silver medal in the women's 45kg category, marking an impressive start for India at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent.

Photograph: SAI Meda/X

Photograph: SAI Meda/X

Key Points

  • Titli Maji won a silver medal in the women's 45kg category at the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships.
  • She achieved a total lift of 145kg, comprising 65kg in snatch and 80kg in clean and jerk.
  • The event took place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, marking an impressive start for India.
  • Indian weightlifter Parishmita Gogoi finished fourth in the same 45kg category.
  • Gogoi lifted a total of 141kg, topping the snatch section with 65kg but managing 76kg in clean and jerk.

Titli Maji clinched the silver medal in the women's 45kg category as India made an impressive start on the opening day of the Asian Youth & Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Titli lifted 65kg in snatch and followed it up with a 80kg lift in clean and jerk, and the total of 145 kg was enough for her to secure the silver.

 

In the same event, Parishmita Gogoi finished fourth with a total lift of 141kg. She topped the snatch section with a lift of 65kg, but could only manage 76kg in the clean and jerk, ending up at fourth place.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

silver medaltashkent uzbekistantitli majiweightlifting championshipsasian youth & junior

More From Rediff

Real Madrid end Vinicius exit rumours with new deal

Real Madrid end Vinicius exit rumours with new deal
Praggnanandhaa leads as St. Louis title race heats up

Praggnanandhaa leads as St. Louis title race heats up
Raj Thackeray Fails To Meet Para-Athlete Dilip Gavit

Raj Thackeray Fails To Meet Para-Athlete Dilip Gavit

Related Stories

Jhilli bags gold at Asian Weightlifting Championship

Jhilli bags gold at Asian Weightlifting Championship

Web Stories

Moto Pad 70 Groove Arrives In India

Moto Pad 70 Groove Arrives In India
National Handloom Day: 6 Wondrous Fabrics

National Handloom Day: 6 Wondrous Fabrics
7 Things To Know About The Dell XPS 13

7 Things To Know About The Dell XPS 13

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026