HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Titans, Thalaivas Set For Feisty PKL Season 12 Opener!

Titans, Thalaivas Set For Feisty PKL Season 12 Opener!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 27, 2025 00:02 IST

x

For the first time, all matches will produce a result with tiebreakers deciding drawn games even during the league stage.

PKL

IMAGE: The league stage of PKL Season 12 will have 108 games, with each team playing 18 matches. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 12th season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will begin on the National Sports Day on August 29 with a clash between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas.

Sports legends including Pullela Gopichand, Dhanraj Pillay, Rajasthan Royals' teen batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi and kabaddi icon Pardeep Narwal will be present at the launch, PKL said in a press release on Tuesday.

The star-studded line-up will stand together for the national anthem before action gets underway.

"On the auspicious occasion of National Sports Day, it is only fitting that this season of the Pro Kabaddi League begins in the presence of legends who have shaped India's sporting journey.

 

"Their legacy reflects the very spirit PKL celebrates honouring our roots while taking kabaddi to new heights. We're privileged to have them with us as we usher in another thrilling season," said Anupam Goswami, business head, Mashal and league commissioner of Pro Kabaddi.

The season 12 will also see new competitive formats. For the first time, all matches will produce a result with tiebreakers deciding drawn games even during the league stage.

A new 'play-in' phase has been introduced between the league and playoffs: the top two teams will qualify directly for the playoffs; third and fourth will contest a mini-qualifier; while teams ranked 5th–8th will battle in the play-in.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

BWF Worlds: Sindhu, Prannoy battle into Round 2
BWF Worlds: Sindhu, Prannoy battle into Round 2
Kohli thanks Pujara for 'making his job much easier'
Kohli thanks Pujara for 'making his job much easier'
17-YO Lifter Koyel Sets Twin Youth World Records!
17-YO Lifter Koyel Sets Twin Youth World Records!
Looking to reignite career, Vihari switches teams
Looking to reignite career, Vihari switches teams
206 players, 1 crown: Goa to host chess World Cup
206 players, 1 crown: Goa to host chess World Cup

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Ganesh Puja Recipes From 6 States

webstory image 2

Srinagar's Splendid 8

webstory image 3

7 Of The Wealthiest, Biggest Ganesh Pandals Of Mumbai

VIDEOS

Mandi on Edge: River Beas Turns Deadly!1:34

Mandi on Edge: River Beas Turns Deadly!

Aerial view of the stockyard of Maruti Suzuki in Gujarat0:45

Aerial view of the stockyard of Maruti Suzuki in Gujarat

All gates of Sant Sarovar Dam opened in Gandhinagar amid heavy rainfall1:07

All gates of Sant Sarovar Dam opened in Gandhinagar amid...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV