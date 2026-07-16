Home  » Sports » Why Hockey India Wants External Body To Investigate Harassment Allegations

Why Hockey India Wants External Body To Investigate Harassment Allegations

By Mona Parthsarathi July 16, 2026 15:55 IST 3 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey has formally requested the Sports Ministry to establish an independent inquiry committee to thoroughly investigate serious sexual harassment allegations, ensuring impartiality and transparency in the process.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India

Key Points

  • Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey requested an independent inquiry into sexual harassment allegations.
  • The request stems from concerns about impartiality if Hockey India's internal committee investigates.
  • Allegations were made by Asunta Lakra, involving a federation office-bearer, Secretary General Bholanath Singh.
  • The Sports Ministry had initially directed Hockey India to use its Internal Complaints Committee.
  • Tirkey assured full cooperation to an external committee and urged confidentiality among board members.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey has requested the Sports Ministry to constitute an independent inquiry committee to investigate Asunta Lakra's allegations of sexual harassment, saying an internal probe by HI may lead to "concerns regarding impartiality" due to the alleged involvement of a federation office-bearer.

Tirkey's request has come after the Sports Ministry directed Hockey India to facilitate an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) investigation into the allegations of intimidation and harassment raised by Lakra.

 

Concerns Over Impartiality

"Hockey India treats the allegations with the utmost seriousness and remains committed to the safety, dignity and protection of all athletes. However as the allegations involve certain office bearers of Hockey India , referring the matter to HI's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) may give rise to concerns regarding impartiality," Tirkey responded to the ministry through an email sent on Wednesday.

"To ensure a fair, transparent and independent inquiry, Hockey India requests the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs to consider constituting an independent inquiry committee comprising persons not connected with Hockey India to examine the allegations," the email further says. He also give assurance of full cooperation to such a committee.

Allegations Against Office-Bearer

Earlier, Lakra had written to the Ministry requesting immediate intervention, alleging that HI was shielding those accused of sexual misconduct, mistreatment and intimidation of women players. She had accused Hockey India Secretary General Bholanath Singh of intimidating her.

Tirkey also wrote to HI's executive board members informing them about this decision and requested them to maintain strict confidentiality and refrain from any action or communication that may influence the inquiry. "Since both the complainant and the respondent are members of the HI Executive Board, it would not be appropriate for HI to conduct the inquiry through its own ICC," he said in the email to EB members on Thursday. "I request all the Executive Board members to maintain strict confidentiality and refrain from any action or communication that may influence the inquiry," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

hockey indiasexual harassment allegationsindependent inquirysports ministryasunta lakra

More From Rediff

WC semi-final: Argentina fight back to beat England 2-1

WC semi-final: Argentina fight back to beat England 2-1
After Deschamps, Zidane Poised to Lead France's Rebuild

After Deschamps, Zidane Poised to Lead France's Rebuild
Aman Sehrawat Shines With Gold In Hungary Wrestling Event

Aman Sehrawat Shines With Gold In Hungary Wrestling Event

Related Stories

Asunta Lakra Calls For Urgent Intervention Against Sexual Harassment In Indian Hockey

Asunta Lakra Calls For Urgent Intervention Against Sexual Harassment In Indian Hockey

Web Stories

Alienware 15: 7 Reasons It's A Serious Gaming Laptop

Alienware 15: 7 Reasons It's A Serious Gaming Laptop
9 Facts About The Puri Rath Yatra

9 Facts About The Puri Rath Yatra
Nokia 235 4G (2026): Cheap, 10-Hr Battery

Nokia 235 4G (2026): Cheap, 10-Hr Battery

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026