Why Hockey India Wants External Body To Investigate Harassment Allegations

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey has formally requested the Sports Ministry to establish an independent inquiry committee to thoroughly investigate serious sexual harassment allegations, ensuring impartiality and transparency in the process.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hockey India

Key Points Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey requested an independent inquiry into sexual harassment allegations.

The request stems from concerns about impartiality if Hockey India's internal committee investigates.

Allegations were made by Asunta Lakra, involving a federation office-bearer, Secretary General Bholanath Singh.

The Sports Ministry had initially directed Hockey India to use its Internal Complaints Committee.

Tirkey assured full cooperation to an external committee and urged confidentiality among board members.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey has requested the Sports Ministry to constitute an independent inquiry committee to investigate Asunta Lakra's allegations of sexual harassment, saying an internal probe by HI may lead to "concerns regarding impartiality" due to the alleged involvement of a federation office-bearer.

Tirkey's request has come after the Sports Ministry directed Hockey India to facilitate an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) investigation into the allegations of intimidation and harassment raised by Lakra.

Concerns Over Impartiality

"Hockey India treats the allegations with the utmost seriousness and remains committed to the safety, dignity and protection of all athletes. However as the allegations involve certain office bearers of Hockey India , referring the matter to HI's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) may give rise to concerns regarding impartiality," Tirkey responded to the ministry through an email sent on Wednesday.

"To ensure a fair, transparent and independent inquiry, Hockey India requests the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs to consider constituting an independent inquiry committee comprising persons not connected with Hockey India to examine the allegations," the email further says. He also give assurance of full cooperation to such a committee.

Allegations Against Office-Bearer

Earlier, Lakra had written to the Ministry requesting immediate intervention, alleging that HI was shielding those accused of sexual misconduct, mistreatment and intimidation of women players. She had accused Hockey India Secretary General Bholanath Singh of intimidating her.

Tirkey also wrote to HI's executive board members informing them about this decision and requested them to maintain strict confidentiality and refrain from any action or communication that may influence the inquiry. "Since both the complainant and the respondent are members of the HI Executive Board, it would not be appropriate for HI to conduct the inquiry through its own ICC," he said in the email to EB members on Thursday. "I request all the Executive Board members to maintain strict confidentiality and refrain from any action or communication that may influence the inquiry," he added.