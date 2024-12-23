News
Tiger Wood in awe as son Charlie leads the way

December 23, 2024 10:27 IST
IMAGE: Charlie Woods walks to the green after hitting a hole in one on the fourth hole during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. Photograph: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images/Reuters

Charlie Woods, the 15-year-old son of golf great Tiger Woods, hit his first ever hole-in-one on Sunday during the final round of the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida.

The moment came on the par-three fourth hole and propelled the Woods duo into the lead at the family-centred tournament.

 

Team Woods had opened the final round with back-to-back birdies, followed by a par on the par-five third hole before the stunning hole-in-one.

"It was a perfect seven-iron," Charlie Woods told the Golf Channel. "It was awesome. I didn't think it went in ... until I go up there and see it."

Tiger and his son Charlie are chasing their first title at the event, which features 20 champions competing alongside a member of their family. The pair have competed for the last four years and were runners-up in 2021.

IMAGE: Charlie Woods walks to the green after hitting a hole. Photograph: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images/Reuters

The 48-year-old Tiger Woods, who underwent microdecompression surgery for nerve impingement on his lower back in September, is playing in his first competitive event since the Open in July.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
