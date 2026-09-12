Tiafoe in tears after heartbreaking US Open defeat

Despite a U.S. Open semi-final defeat to compatriot Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe is set to re-enter the world's top 10, marking a significant milestone in his quest for a Grand Slam title.

IMAGE: Frances Tiafoe reacts after his heartbreaking US Open semi-final defeat. Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Key Points Frances Tiafoe was defeated by compatriot Ben Shelton in the U.S. Open semi-finals.

Despite the loss, Tiafoe's performance guarantees his return to the world's top 10, reaching a new career-high ranking of number eight.

Tiafoe identifies learning to close out matches as his next significant challenge in professional tennis.

His ultimate ambition remains to become a Grand Slam champion.

He plans to focus on the final stretch of the season, including the ATP Finals in Turin.

Frances Tiafoe was left emotional after losing to compatriot Ben Shelton in the US Open semi-finals, a heartbreaking defeat for the American who came so close to reaching the final.

Tiafoe, appearing in his third US Open semi-final, fell to eighth seed Shelton 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 on Friday but left New York proud of a season that will see him return to the world's top 10.

Tiafoe's Return To The Top 10

IMAGE: Ben Shelton of the US embraces Frances Tiafoe after winning his semi final match. Photograph: Mike Segar /Reuters

Yet his run at Flushing Meadows guaranteed the 28-year-old will climb to a new career-high ranking of world number eight once the post-tournament rankings are released, returning him to the top 10 for the first time since 2023.

"It's been a great season for me, but also, you know, this one is tough," Tiafoe told reporters.

"We wanted to win this one. You know, it's just the last couple of weeks, it's been great weeks, but haven't been able to finish, and that's probably going to be the next thing for me.

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"I was doing my interview here last year, and it was really bad how I felt where I was at," he said. "I'm upset, but I'm at the same time so proud of myself of where I've been."

Grand Slam Ambitions And Future Plans

Tiafoe said his ultimate goal, winning a major title, remained unchanged.

"I want to do the thing, man. I want to be a Grand Slam champion one day and just get back to the drawing board and keep working," he said.

The support he receives in New York made another deep run particularly meaningful, but also left him wanting more.

"I just want to win it, man. I mean, the love is incredible. It's something that gives me definitely tears in my eyes from a kid starting how I did, and the love I have here is crazy."

He will now turn his attention to the final stretch of the season and a place at the ATP Finals in Turin, November's season-ending event for the highest-ranked players.

"I'm going to probably feel sorry for myself the next couple of days, but after that, I can start working again and get to Turin," he said.

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