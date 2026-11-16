Home  » Sports » Tiafoe has no answers as rampant Alcaraz storms to 10th straight victory

Tiafoe has no answers as rampant Alcaraz storms to 10th straight victory

November 16, 2026 20:24 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Carlos Alcaraz crushed Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-2 at the ATP Finals, extending his winning streak to 10 matches after back-to-back Vienna and Paris Masters triumphs.

Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his ATP Finals group-stage match against Francis Tiafoe of the US in Turin on Monday. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Key Points

  • Second seed Carlos Alcaraz crushed American Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-2 in just over an hour to begin his ATP Finals campaign with a commanding victory and extend his winning streak to 10 matches.
  • Alcaraz seized control immediately, racing to a 4-0 lead and displaying remarkable efficiency on serve by winning 93 percent of first-serve points and every point behind his second delivery.
  • Tiafoe failed to convert three break points at 3-2 before Alcaraz broke again with a superb rally and a down-the-line winner to seal a dominant opening-set advantage.

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz powered past American Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-2 in just over an hour at the ATP Finals on Monday to stretch his winning run to 10 matches.

Tiafoe's baseline game was no match for Alcaraz's power and movement, with the world number three dominant from the start following back-to-back titles in Vienna and the Paris Masters.

Alcaraz has won three titles since returning to the tour at the US Open after a break of nearly five months due to a wrist injury.

The 2025 finalist quick charged into a 4-0 lead as the American world number eight was left looking helpless against Alcaraz' versatile play.

In a near flawless first set, the Spaniard won 93 percent of points on his first serve and a perfect 100 percent on his second.

 

Tiafoe Fails to Seize His Chances

Before Tiafoe, making his ATP Finals debut, had time to react he was down a set and a break after half an hour.

He did earn three break points at 3-2 but could not make them count with Alcaraz holding and breaking again after a superb rally and down-the-line winner to make it 5-2.

He served out the set in the next game.

Italy's Flavio Cobolli faces Daniil Medvedev in the other group match on Monday at the season-ending tournament.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

More News Coverage

Carlos AlcarazTiafoeATP FinalsViennaSpain

More From Rediff

AIFF Polls: Electoral College List Out, 7 Units Pending

AIFF Polls: Electoral College List Out, 7 Units Pending
India's Adventure Racing Teams Eye World Championship Berth

India's Adventure Racing Teams Eye World Championship Berth
Akshay Kumar's Kudo Commitment Lauded By Gujarat DCM

Akshay Kumar's Kudo Commitment Lauded By Gujarat DCM

Related Stories

'Positive Words': How Mirra Andreeva Conquered WTA Finals

'Positive Words': How Mirra Andreeva Conquered WTA Finals

Quick Links

TurinParis MastersUS OpenSeizeDaniil Medvedev

Web Stories

6 Purifiers Worth Considering

6 Purifiers Worth Considering
Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499

Karbonn Rebel Pro Launched For Rs 11,499
Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts

Hotel Etiquette: 8 Dos and Don'ts

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026