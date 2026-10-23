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Thulasimathi Murugesan Secures Gold, Two Silvers At Asian Para Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 23, 2026 14:46 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian para-badminton star Thulasimathi Murugesan showcased an exceptional performance at the Asian Para Games, clinching a gold and two silver medals, including a women's doubles title.

Key Points

  • Thulasimathi Murugesan secured a gold and two silver medals at the Asian Para Games on Friday.
  • She won the women's doubles SL3-SU5 title with Manasi Joshi, defeating China's Yang Qiuxia and Xiao Zuxian.
  • Thulasimathi also earned a silver in women's singles SU5, losing to Yang Qiuxia in the final.
  • Her third medal was a silver in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 with Nitesh Kumar, after a loss to Indonesia's Leani Ratri Oktila and Hikmat Ramdani.
  • The SL3SU5 category in para-badminton combines athletes from the Standing Lower (SL3) and Standing Upper (SU5) sport classes for doubles competitions.

Thulasimathi Murugesan capped a memorable day with a gold and two silver medals, clinching the women's doubles title to add a golden finish to her campaign at the Asian Para Games here on Friday.

Thulasimathi's Impressive Medal Haul

The 24-year-old Paris Paralympics silver medallist combined with Manasi Joshi to win the women's doubles SL3-SU5 title, beating China's Yang Qiuxia and Xiao Zuxian 21-16 21-13 in the final that lasted 28 minutes.

 

Thulasimathi had earlier won silver in women's singles SU5, losing 18-21 11-21 to Yang Qiuxia in the final.

She then partnered Nitesh Kumar in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 final, where the Indian pair went down 21-11 19-21 14-21 to Indonesia's Leani Ratri Oktila and Hikmat Ramdani to settle for another silver.

The SL3SU5 category in para-badminton combines athletes from the Standing Lower (SL3) and Standing Upper (SU5) sport classes for doubles competitions.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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