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Murugesan's Silver Medal Triumph At Asian Para Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 23, 2026 06:22 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian para-badminton star Thulasimathi Murugesan clinched a silver medal in the women's singles SU5 final at the Asian Para Games, adding to her impressive tally and setting her sights on two more potential medals.

Key Points

  • India's Thulasimathi Murugesan secured a silver medal in the women's singles SU5 final at the Asian Para Games on Friday.
  • Murugesan, a silver medallist at Paris Paralympics, was defeated by China's Yang Qiuxia with scores of 18-21, 11-21.
  • She remains in contention for two more finals, including mixed doubles with Nitesh Kumar and women's doubles with Manasi Girishchandra Joshi.

India's Thulasimathi Murugesan signed off with a silver medal after going down in straight games against China's Yang Qiuxia in the women's singles SU5 final at the Asian Para Games here on Friday.

The 24-year-old Murugesan, a silver medallist at Paris Paralympics, suffered a 18-21, 11-21 loss to Qiuxia at Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium.

 

She is in contention in two other finals.

Murugesan and Nitesh Kumar will face Indonesia's Leani Ratri Oktila and Hikmat Ramdani in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 final.

Later, Murugesan will combine with Manasi Girishchandra Joshi to take on China's Yang Qiuxia and Xiao Zuxian in the women's doubles SL3-SU5 gold medal match.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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