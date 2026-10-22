Thulasimathi And Nitesh Secure Spot In Asian Para Games Final

Indian para-badminton stars Thulasimathi Murugesan and Nitesh Kumar have powered into the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 final at the Asian Para Games, setting the stage for a gold medal showdown after a thrilling semifinal victory on Thursday.

Key Points India's Thulasimathi Murugesan and Nitesh Kumar reached the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 final at the Asian Para Games on Thursday.

They defeated China's Li Mingpan and Xiao Zuxian in a three-game semifinal match.

The Indian pair will compete for the gold medal against Indonesia's Leani Ratri Oktila and Hikmat Ramdani.

Thulasimathi Murugesan is also vying for gold in the women's doubles SL3-SU5 event on Friday.

Another Indian pair, Manisha Ramdass and Pramod Bhagat, secured a bronze medal in the same event.

India's Thulasimathi Murugesan and Nitesh Kumar defeated China's Li Mingpan and Xiao Zuxian in three games to enter mixed doubles SL3-SU5 final of badminton at the Asian Para Games here on Thursday.

India's Path To The Final

Thulasimathi and Nitesh combined to outwit the Chinese pair 21-19, 14-21, 21-17 in a thrilling semifinals that lasted 42 minutes at Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium.

It could have been an all-Indian summit clash but Manisha Ramdass and Pramod Bhagat went down 21-16, 13-21, 17-21 to Indonesia's Leani Ratri Oktila and Hikmat Ramdani to sign off with a bronze.

Thulasimathi and Nitesh will thus face Leani and Hikmat in the gold-medal match.

Thulasimathi is also in contention for a gold in women's doubles SL3-SU5 event. She and Manasi Joshi will face China's Yang Qiuxia and Xiao Zuxian in the gold medal match on Friday.

Nitesh will face Indonesia's Muh Al Imran in the men's singles SL3 semifinals.

In para badminton, SL3 is for players with significant lower-limb impairment who compete on a half court, while SU5 is for players with upper-limb impairment.

The SL3-SU5 event pairs athletes from the two classifications.