Three red cards! FIFA World Cup opener makes history

Mexico's national football team made history with a decisive 2-0 victory over South Africa in their World Cup opener

IMAGE: South Africa's Sphephelo Sithole is shown a red card by referee Wilton Sampaio. Photograph: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

Key Points Mexico secured a 2-0 victory against South Africa in their World Cup opening match.

Midfielder Erik Lira highlighted the emotional difficulty but expressed confidence, stating "the sky is the limit" for the team.

The match, held at Azteca Stadium, marked Mexico's first-ever win in a World Cup opening game after seven previous attempts.

The game set a new World Cup record for the most red cards in an opening match, with three dismissals.

The 2026 World Cup got off to a fiery start as the opening match between Mexico and South Africa produced a record three red cards, making it the most ill-tempered tournament opener in World Cup history.

Mexico prevailed with goals from Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez in a match they finished with 10 men after captain Cesar Montes was sent off, though they were rarely troubled.

It was their first victory in the tournament's opening match after seven previous failures.

Lira's Perspective On Emotional Victory

Mexico midfielder Erik Lira said the "sky is the limit" for the hosts after they overcame the emotion of opening the World Cup with a 2-0 win over South Africa at the Azteca Stadium on Thursday.

"This was an emotionally difficult match because we don't experience something like this many times in life," Lira, who provided an assist, told reporters.

"It was a complicated moment, but we all worked on the mental side so it wouldn't affect us and so we could do our job as well as possible."

Record-Breaking Match And Future Ambitions

The match, which featured three dismissals, set a record for the most red cards in an opening game at a World Cup.

"It was important to get the three points and luckily we managed to do that," Lira said. "Now we have to make sure everyone is at 100% to prepare for the second match and get the three points again.

"The sky is the limit. We're not going to settle for anything."

Mexico next face South Korea in Group A on Thursday.