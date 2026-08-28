Madhya Pradesh District Shines With Three Athletes Selected For Asian Games

Narmadapuram district in Madhya Pradesh proudly sends three talented athletes  Vivek Sagar Prasad, Aadhya Tiwari, and Harshita Tomar  to represent India across hockey, soft tennis, and sailing at the prestigious 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Three athletes from Narmadapuram, Madhya Pradesh, selected for 2026 Asian Games.

Vivek Sagar Prasad to join Indian men's hockey team, aiming to defend title.

Aadhya Tiwari to compete in soft tennis women's singles and mixed doubles.

Harshita Tomar, a 2018 bronze medallist, will represent India in sailing.

Selection underscores Narmadapuram's significant contribution to Indian sports.

Three athletes from Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district have been selected to represent India in three different disciplines at the 2026 Asian Games to be held in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya, the state government said on Friday. Hockey player Vivek Sagar Prasad, soft tennis player Aadhya Tiwari and sailor Harshita Tomar will represent the country at the continental sporting event scheduled to be held from September 19 to October 4, a government release said.

Narmadapuram's Sporting Pride

The selection of three athletes from the same district in three different sports is a matter of pride for Narmadapuram, adjoining district of Bhopal and reflects the district's growing sporting talent, it added.

Prasad will be part of the Indian men's hockey team, which will look to defend its title at the Asian Games. An experienced international player, he has represented India at major global events, and his experience is expected to be valuable for the national side.

Tiwari has been selected to compete in the women's singles and mixed doubles events in soft tennis. The young player, who has already showcased her talent at the international level, will now look to make her mark at the Asian Games.

Tomar will represent India in sailing. She brings considerable experience to the event, having won a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, the release said.