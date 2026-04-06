Three Maha girls clear trials for Asian Junior Squash Championships

Anika Dubey from Pune, Akanksha Gupta from Thane, and Vasundhara Nangare from Kalamb -- three girls from different corners of Maharashtra have cleared the SRFI Selection Round for the 33rd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships to be held in China.

IMAGE: Anika Dubey won a bronze medal at the U17 Asian Junior Squash Championships in July 2025. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anika Dubey

Anika Dubey from Pune, Akanksha Gupta from Thane, and Vasundhara Nangare from Kalamb -- three girls from different geographies and different walks of life, brought together under the Kanga Kids programme by Chance2Sports -- have cleared the SRFI Selection Round for the 33rd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships, to be held in Panzhihua, China, from May 20 to May 24, 2026.

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Vasundhara Nangare, grew up in Kalamb, a town in Ahmednagar district without a squash court of its own. By the age of 13, she had finished third at the Under-15 Asian Junior Trials. She is now, once again, in contention to represent India at the continental stage.

Anika Dubey, 15, is Pune’s most decorated junior squash export and needs no introduction in Indian junior squash circles. At the 32nd Asian Junior Individual Championships in 2025, she became an Asian bronze medallist in the Under-17 category. Her return to the selection round this year signals not a one-off result but a budding career.

U-13, U-15, U-17, and U-19 age groups for Jr Asian C'ships

IMAGE: Vasundhara Nangare and Akansha Gupta. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chace2Sports

Akanksha Gupta, from Thane has steadily progressed through the domestic circuit, earning her place at a previous Asian Junior Championships and returning again this year with the composure of an athlete who knows what high-stakes selection looks like.

Clearing the SRFI Selection Round requires players to qualify for the trials based on national ranking points earned across the domestic junior circuit -- Sub-Junior and Junior Nationals, the Indian Junior Open, and Khelo India Youth Games, among others.

At the selection matches, held at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai under SRFI and SAI supervision, athletes competed for a place in the probable squad. Those who made it through then underwent a training camp before the final Indian contingent was named for the Asian Junior Individual Championships, drawing top players across the U-13, U-15, U-17, and U-19 age groups from 17 nations.