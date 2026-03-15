Three Iran footballers drop asylum bid, opt to return home

Three Iranian women footballers who sought asylum in Australia after the Asian Cup have decided to return home, according to the Australian government and the Iranian Football Federation.

IMAGE: Australia's Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke with Iranian women's soccer team support worker Zahra Soltan MeshkehKar and team player Mohaddeseh Zolfi, who were granted asylum overnight, in Australia, on March 10, 2026. Photograph: @Tony_Burke on X/Handout via Reuters

Key Points According to the Iranian Football Federation, the players returning are Mona Hamoudi, Zahra Sarbali and Zahra Meshkehkar.

Four of the seven players who initially sought asylum have now chosen to leave Australia, while another had changed her mind earlier.

Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said the government ensured the players were informed of their options but could not influence their final decision.

Three members of the Iranian women's soccer team who had sought asylum in Australia have decided to return to Iran, Australia's government said on Sunday.

Australia granted humanitarian visas to seven Iranian footballers last week after they sought asylum, saying they feared persecution if they returned home after they failed to sing the national anthem at a Women's Asian Cup match.

Four of the seven members have decided to leave Australia so far. Another member changed her mind last week.

"After telling Australian officials they had made this decision, the players were given repeated chances to talk about their options," Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said in a statement.

"While the Australian Government can ensure that opportunities are provided and communicated, we cannot remove the context in which the players are making these incredibly difficult decisions," he added.

The Iranian Football Association (FFIRI) named the players as Mona Hamoudi, Zahra Sarbali and Zahra Meshkehkar.

"After arriving in Malaysia and joining the rest of Iran's women's national football team, the three players will travel to Tehran in the coming days to once again be embraced by their families and homeland," FFIRI added in a statement.

The Iranian team's campaign in the Asian Cup started just as the U.S. and Israel launched air strikes on Iran, killing the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. They were eliminated from the tournament last Sunday.