Three Indian pugilists advance to Thailand Open semis

Indian pugilists continued their strong showing at the fourth Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament, with Tamanna, Priya and Deepak assuring themselves of at least bronze medals by entering the semifinals, in Bangkok, on Wednesday.

In the women's 51kg category, Tamanna put in a composed performance to beat Liu Yu-Shan of Chinese Taipei by unanimous decision.

Priya (57kg) followed it up with a confident 5-0 win over South Korea's Park Ah-hyun, controlling the bout from start to finish.

In the men's draw, Deepak (75kg) showed technical clarity and ring discipline to defeat South Korea's Kim Hyeon-tae, also by a unanimous verdict.

India fielded a 19-member strong contingent in the prestigious boxing tournament, held under the aegis of World Boxing-backed Asian Boxing, that has attracted talented boxers from powerhouses like China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, South Korea, and host Thailand.

Jugnoo (85kg) and Anjali (75kg) ended their campaigns with reverses in their respective quarterfinal bouts.