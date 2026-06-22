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Historic US Open For Indian-Origin Golfers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk June 22, 2026 12:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia, and Aaron Rai made history at the US Open, becoming the first trio of Indian-origin golfers to finish inside the top-20.

Photograph: Danielle Parhizkaran/Reuters

Photograph: Danielle Parhizkaran/Reuters

Key Points

  • Sahith Theegala achieved his best-ever US Open finish, tying for 11th place.
  • Akshay Bhatia secured an impressive tied-17th finish at the major tournament.
  • Aaron Rai, the PGA Championship winner, also tied for 11th, contributing to a historic performance.
  • This marks the first time three golfers of Indian origin finished in the top-20 at the US Open.
  • Wyndham Clark successfully defended his lead to win his second US Open title.

Sahith Theegala produced his best-ever finish at the US Open as three golfers of Indian origin ended inside the top-20 at Shinnecock Hills. Wyndham Clark held off a relentless final-round challenge to capture his second U.S. Open title.

Indian-Origin Golfers Make History At US Open

Theegala, and Akshay Bhatia had a memorable week. Theegala finished tied-11th at two-over-par after a closing 73, while Bhatia capped another impressive major performance with a final-round 70 to finish tied-17th. Aaron Rai, the reigning PGA Championship winner, shared the 11th place, rallying after a slow start to the week. This marked the first time three players of Indian origin have finished inside the top-20 at the U.S. Open.

 

At the top, Clark completed a remarkable wire-to-wire victory despite seeing his six-shot overnight lead shrink to a single stroke early in the final round.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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