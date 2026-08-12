Three goals in 17 minutes sink FC Goa in AFC Champions League Two clash

FC Goa's aspirations in the AFC Champions League Two were dashed after a 0-3 defeat to Turkmenistan's FC Arkadag, leading to their relegation to the AFC Challenge League, the third tier of Asian club football.

IMAGE: FC Goa's AFC Champions League Two campaign ended with a 0-3 defeat against Turkmenistan's FC Arkadag. Photograph: FC Goa/X

Key Points FC Goa suffered a 0-3 defeat against FC Arkadag in the preliminary stage of the AFC Champions League Two.

The loss means FC Goa will now compete in the AFC Challenge League, the third tier of Asian club football.

FC Arkadag secured their place in the AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 group stage with this victory.

All three goals for Arkadag came in the second half, scored by Meylis Diniyew, Rahman Myratberdiyew, and Arzuwguly Sapargulyyew.

FC Goa goalkeeper Bob Jackson Raj made several crucial saves in the first half to keep the score level.

FC Goa's AFC Champions League Two campaign ended with a 0-3 defeat against Turkmenistan's FC Arkadag in the preliminary stage at the Arkadag Stadium in Turkmenistan on Wednesday.

The defeat sent FC Goa into the AFC Challenge League, the third tier of Asian club football, while Arkadag secured a place in the AFC Champions League Two 2026-27 group stage.

Second Half Surge for Arkadag

After a goalless first half, Arkadag took control after the break and scored three times in 17 minutes.

Meylis Diniyew opened the scoring in the 58th minute when Yazgylych Gurbanov's cross found Didar Durdyyew inside a crowded penalty area. Durdyyew's effort slipped through FC Goa goalkeeper Bob Jackson Raj's grasp and crossed the line.

Rahman Myratberdiyew doubled the lead in the 65th minute. He pounced on a loose ball, surged into the box and calmly finished past the advancing Raj. Arzuwguly Sapargulyyew completed the scoring 10 minutes later with a superb free-kick. He curled the ball into the top-right corner, leaving Raj rooted to the spot.

First Half Resistance

Arkadag had controlled much of the first half, using the flanks to create openings. Sapargulyev repeatedly troubled FC Goa right-back Bob Jackson Raj, who was kept busy throughout the opening period.

Raj made an important save early on when Begench Akmammedov got on the end of a chance from close range. He then recovered quickly to keep out Abdy Basimow's follow-up effort.

Arkadag threatened again in the 26th minute when Bashimov's looping header from a corner appeared to be heading over the line, but Raj produced a diving save to claw the ball away.

FC Goa had their best opening of the first half in the 42nd minute from a set-piece. Francisco Feuillassier delivered the ball into the box, but Sandesh Jhingan could not direct his glancing header towards goal.

Arkadag missed another chance just before half-time when Myratberdiyew sent an overhead effort over the bar from close range. The Turkmenistan side continued to apply pressure after the restart and finally broke the deadlock in the 58th minute. The goal opened up the game, and Arkadag quickly added two more to put the result beyond doubt.

FC Goa could not find a response and will now continue their continental campaign in the AFC Challenge League.

With the victory, Arkadag advanced to the AFC Champions League Two group-stage draw, which will take place in Kuala Lumpur on August 18.