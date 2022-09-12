News
Three EPL games postponed ahead of the Queen's funeral

Three EPL games postponed ahead of the Queen's funeral

September 12, 2022 22:54 IST
A sign with a picture of the queen is displayed in an office window, in London, Britain

IMAGE: A sign with a picture of the queen is displayed in an office window, in London, Britain, on Monday. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Three Premier League games scheduled for this weekend have been postponed ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral next Monday, including Chelsea's home game against Liverpool on Sunday, the Premier League has announced.

 

Manchester United's home game versus Leeds United on Sunday has also been postponed while Brighton & Hove Albion's match against Crystal Palace on Saturday remains postponed, the league said.

The Brighton game was originally postponed due to planned industrial action on the rail network, which has been called off following the queen's death.

English soccer's ruling body had already postponed all of last weekend's fixtures as a mark of respect.

"Seven of the 10 Premier League fixtures this weekend will be played, with three matches postponed due to events surrounding The Queen's funeral," the Premier League said in a statement.

"Following extensive consultation with clubs, police, local Safety Advisory Groups and other relevant authorities, there was no other option but to postpone the three fixtures.

"For the matches being played during the period of National Mourning, tributes will be paid to The Queen at Premier League stadiums."

Manchester United said their match was postponed because the Greater Manchester Police are "supporting forces across the United Kingdom at locations and events of high significance" after the queen's death.

New dates for the rearranged fixtures will be announced in due course, the league added.

FA, EFL MATCHES RESUME

Earlier, England's Football Association (FA) and the English Football League (EFL) said matches will resume as scheduled from Tuesday after the last round of fixtures were postponed following the queen's death last week.

After a period of pause and reflection for our national game, we can confirm that fixtures will resume as scheduled," the FA said on Monday.

That includes matches from the Women's Super League and women's Championship, FA Cup second round qualifying, women's FA Cup, the lower tiers of the English football pyramid as well as all matches across grassroots football.

However, FA Trophy and FA Youth Cup matches will return later on Monday. The FA also said that all scheduled matches will be postponed next Monday, the day of the queen's funeral.

The EFL said on Monday that tributes will be paid to the queen at grounds across England.

"A minute's silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums," it said in a statement.

"With a national policing plan now in operation, the League and clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
