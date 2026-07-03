Algerian football legend Riyad Mahrez has officially announced his retirement from international football following his team's exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026, marking the end of a decorated career for the national side.

IMAGE: Algeria's Riyad Mahrez applauds fans after the match following their elimination from the World Cup. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Key Points Riyad Mahrez has retired from international football after Algeria's FIFA World Cup 2026 elimination.

Algeria was defeated 2-0 by Switzerland in the Round of 32, leading to their exit.

Mahrez concludes his international career with 119 caps, 40 goals, and 45 assists for Algeria.

He was instrumental in Algeria's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations triumph and named African Footballer of the Year in 2016.

Algeria's Riyad Mahrez has announced his retirement from international football following his team's elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the Round of 32, bringing down the curtain on a distinguished national team career, according to 433, one of the world's largest football media brands and social communities.

Switzerland secured a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with a commanding 2-0 victory over Algeria on Thursday, displaying a clinical performance in the Round of 32 knockout clash.

Mahrez Confirms International Retirement

"This was my final match for the national team," Mahrez told beIN Sports after Algeria's exit from the tournament, confirming his decision immediately after the defeat in a post shared by 433's X handle.

Riyad Mahrez ends his international career with 119 appearances for Algeria, in which he scored 40 goals and provided 45 assists.

During his time with the national side, he played a pivotal role in Algeria's success at the Africa Cup of Nations 2019, where they lifted the title, and was also named African Footballer of the Year in 2016, underlining his status as one of the continent's most influential modern footballers.

Match Details: Switzerland Dominates Algeria

Coming to the clash, Breel Embolo opened the scoring early in the 10th minute, finishing off a brilliant move initiated by Johan Manzambi. The winger produced a dazzling solo run down the left flank before reaching the byline and delivering a pinpoint cross, which Embolo converted from close range.

Holding a 1-0 lead at half-time, Switzerland doubled their advantage immediately after the restart when Dan Ndoye struck in the 46th minute. The goal came after a defensive clearance fell kindly to him outside the box, allowing him to fire a low effort into the net.

Algeria, led by Riyad Mahrez, attempted to mount a comeback but failed to break through the disciplined Swiss defence. Switzerland also came close to adding a third late on, though Fabian Rieder missed a gilt-edged opportunity.

Despite the missed chance, the Swiss side comfortably saw out the match, registering a 2-0 win and booking their place in the Round of 16.