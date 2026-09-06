'This tournament gave us a lot of confidence': Satwik after China Masters win

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu to win the China Masters Super 750, gaining a major boost ahead of the Asian Games gold defence.

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the China Masters title on Shenzen on Sunday. Photograph: BWF/Badminton Photo

Key Points Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won the China Masters Super 750 title, beating He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu 11-21, 21-13, 21-17.

This marks their second title of the season, following their Singapore Open Super 750 victory, and their 10th BWF World Tour win.

The victory provides a significant confidence boost for the world No. 5 pair ahead of their Asian Games title defence in Japan, scheduled from September 19.

Satwik attributed their success to a well-executed game plan and improved service, honed during his recovery from a shoulder injury.

Chirag emphasised the importance of 'mindfully aggressive' play and correct shot selection, especially after a challenging first game.

Star Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty produced a stirring comeback to beat China's He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu in a three-game thriller and clinch the China Masters Super 750 title in Shenzhen on Sunday.

Playing their third final at the tournament, Satwik and Chirag, who finished runners-up in the 2023 and 2025 editions, fought their way to an 11-21 21-13 21-17 victory over former world No. 4 He and Ren in a one-hour and 10-minute battle.

Confidence Boost After Injury

"Playing here is always good. We have played here always after coming back from injury. I think in 2024, after the Olympics, we played here, we played semis. Then, last year, we played, we weren't in a good shape but we played finals," said Satwik after securing the 10th BWF World Tour victory of their career.

"This time also it is after coming back from injury, so I think this has been a tournament which gave us a lot of confidence. I think this week has been the same story. Except the first round, I think all the games we have played three games.

"We made a game plan before coming. We wanted to do that. If it works, then it's good. If not, we'll go back and work again. So I think that has worked today, we kind of broke jinx and won second title in 2026, really happy."

Satwik and Chirag had defeated the Chinese pair twice in their only two previous meetings. The Indian pair had played three three-game matches en route to the final, dropping the second game after winning the opening game in each of those encounters.

Strategic Play and Improved Service

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty celebrate their China Masters title triumph. Photograph: BWF/Badminton Photo

Asked whether they were not aggressive enough in the opening game, Chirag said the issue was their shot selection. "In the first game, it wasn't lacking but we were not playing the right strokes. We were playing a style which favoured them. And when we play a style which favours them, they come all guns blazing. You don't really find any space to play against them because they are extremely fast and furious," Chirag said.

"So in the second game when we started, we wanted to be aggressive, but mindfully aggressive. And that's what he (coach) was telling."

Satwik, who opted for a flick serve and gained several points, said he sharpened his service and receive during his recovery from a recurring shoulder injury that has bothered him for most of the season. "It's very rare I get five points on my service. It's always Chirag who takes the game. In quarterfinals when we played with Kim-Anders, I think that match gave confidence," he said.

"Same scenario, 17-17, we are down. I was serving then. I was practising more on the services because I was injured. When I was injured also, I was doing a lot of services and catching it. So I think that has helped me in the last two tournaments. But I think it's just a feeling, mental thing.

Gearing Up for Asian Games

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in action during their China Masters final on Sunday. Photograph: BWF/Badminton Photo

"You just need to catch something, serve and believe in yourself. There has been a lot of behind-the-scenes with the coach, training, the same thing. Because we know opponents will target me when I'm serving. So we have seen a lot of videos, people targeting me in the service. They want to challenge me. So I think I have been practising that. I think that has helped me."

It was a battle of nerve in the end game as Satwik and Chirag, after lagging for all the game, caught up at 16-16 before prevailing. "In the third game, we were pretty much calm. Even Chirag was telling, 'we are under control'. We didn't panic much, actually. So we just served and played according to the schedule. That has helped us," Satwik said.

It is the second title of the season for the Indians, who had won the Singapore Open Super 750, and reached the final of the Thailand Open Super 500. The title comes just weeks ahead of their title defence at the Asian Games, which is scheduled to be held from September 19 in Japan.

The title is a big boost for the world No. 5 pair as they gear up to defend their gold medal at the Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Japan from September 19. "It feels really special. Obviously, going into the Asian Games, winning a title definitely gives a huge boost that yes, what we are working for is in the right direction," Chirag said.

"I think we will go back home, push ourselves to the limit, train for the next 10 days and go all guns blazing at the Asian Games. We want to go out there and have some fun."