This is what I fight for. The flag. My country: P V Sindhu

Indian badminton star P V Sindhu made history by clinching the Japan Open women's singles title, marking her first major win since 2022 and providing significant momentum for the upcoming World Championships.

IMAGE: P V Sindhu is the first Indian to win the Japan Open. Photograph: P V Sindhu/Instagram

Key Points P V Sindhu won the Japan Open women's singles title, becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat.

She defeated home favourite Akane Yamaguchi in straight games (21-17, 21-17).

This victory is Sindhu's first major triumph since the 2022 Singapore Open.

P V Sindhu won the Japan Open women's singles titles on Sunday, becoming the first Indian to claim the title with a 21-17, 21-17 victory over home favourite Akane Yamaguchi.

After falling behind early in the opening game, Sindhu fought back to take control and seal the title in straight games.

"This is what I fight for. The flag. My country. Saare Jahan Se Accha Hindustan Hamara," the 31-year-old said following her victory in an Instagram story.

The title is Sindhu's first major triumph since winning the Singapore Open in 2022. It is also the former world champion's first tour-level title since lifting the Syed Modi International crown in December 2024.

The victory provides a timely boost for Sindhu, the two-time Olympic medallist, ahead of the World Championships in New Delhi from August 17-23.