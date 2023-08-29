News
'This is unbelievable phase for Indian sports'

'This is unbelievable phase for Indian sports'

Source: PTI
August 29, 2023 20:13 IST
Athletes lauded for their performances on National Sports Day

Mary Kom

Photographs: Kind Courtesy SAI Media/X

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday complimented Indian athletes on the National Sports Day, lauding their recent performances at the global level.

The National Sports Day is celebrated every year on this date to mark the birth anniversary of hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand, who won three gold medals for India at the Olympics.

On the occasion, the National Sports Federations (NSF) portal was also launched for ensuring ease of business and good governance".

 

Mary Kom

It is a unified online portal which will become a single window for processing annual renewals and elections in national sports federations.

Several athletes including the legendary women's boxer MC Mary Kom, former long jumper Anju Bobby George and members of the men's 4x400m relay team, which finished fifth at the recently concluded World Championships, among other, were present at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to celebrate the day.

"This is an unbelievable phase for Indian sports. In 60 years, there were only 18 medals at the World University Games (in Chengdu, China). This year itself, we won 26 medals in the tournament," said Thakur.

"Not only that, across all sports, be it R. Praggnanandhaa in chess to Antim Panghal in wrestling and Aditi Gopichand Swami in archery, we are getting phenomenal results."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
