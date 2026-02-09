'This is unacceptable': Abhinav Bindra slams Air India over flight chaos

'No pilots, no announcements, no clarity. Passengers completely in the dark.'

IMAGE: Abhinav Bindra won India's first individual Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games. Photograph: Abhinav Bindra/X

Key Points Furious Abhinav Bindra blasted Air India over flight delay.

Bindra stated that passengers were completely in the dark because of lack of clarity from the airline.

Air India said flight was delayed due to operational reasons.

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra slammed national carrier Air India over its lack of clarity amid a flight delay.



Bindra, who won India's first individual Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games, termed Air India's lack of information to the passengers as 'unacceptable'.



'Hate to complain, but this is unacceptable. Waiting on @airindia flight AI 1742 -- no pilots, no announcements, no clarity. Passengers completely in the dark,' Bindra posted on X.



'Delays happen, but communication is basic courtesy. This needs to be better.'



Air India responded swiftly to Bindra's complaint, citing flight was delayed due to operational reasons.



'We hear you, Mr. Bindra. Flight AI1742 has been delayed due to operational reasons and will be departing shortly. Please be assured that a member of our team will meet you at the airport to provide any assistance you may need,' the airline replied on X.