'This is going to hurt a lot': Lionel Messi signs off in tears

Football legend Lionel Messi has emotionally concluded his illustrious 21-year international career with Argentina, calling it the 'most beautiful experience' after a memorable final match where he scored and assisted in a 3-0 victory over Benin.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi acknowledges the fans following his final international match for Argentina, against Benin at the Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires, on Tuesday. Photograph: Rodrigo Valle/Reuters

Key Points Lionel Messi played his final match for Argentina, scoring a goal and assisting two others in a 3-0 friendly win against Benin.

Messi described his 21-year international career as the 'most beautiful experience' and expressed deep pain at leaving the national team.

The 39-year-old maestro orchestrated Argentina's second-half dominance, setting up Nicolas Otamendi and Nico Paz before converting a penalty.

Messi retires as Argentina's most-capped player (208) and record scorer, having led the team to World Cup and Copa America triumphs.

Lionel Messi was overcome with emotion after playing his final match for Argentina, stating that representing the national team was the most beautiful experience of his career.

The 39-year-old signed off from international football in fairytale fashion, scoring a goal and setting up two others as Argentina registered a thumping 3-0 victory over Benin in a friendly in Buenos Aires on Tuesday.

A Career Defined by Passion

IMAGE: Lionel Messi said stepping away from international football is a deeply painful experience. Photograph: Matias Baglietto/Reuters

"I have nothing left to do but thank this shirt. For 20 years, even through the worst moments, I never stopped fighting, pushing forward, giving everything I had and wanting to be here. Not coming here anymore and no longer being with the Argentina national team is going to hurt a lot," he said after the match.

He reflected on his extraordinary 21-year international career, acknowledging that stepping away from international football is a deeply painful experience.

"If it were up to me, I would love to be here for my entire life, because playing for Argentina is the most beautiful thing there is. I think I'm talking more than ever today because I simply don't want this moment to end,” Messi added.

A Memorable Final Performance

IMAGE: Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo and sons Thiago and Mateo. Photograph: Rodrigo Valle/Reuters

In what was billed as his final appearance for the national team, the Argentine maestro delivered a performance befitting his extraordinary international career, orchestrating Argentina's second-half dominance and giving the home crowd a memorable farewell.

After a goalless first half, Argentina broke the deadlock shortly after the restart, with Messi setting up Nicolas Otamendi in the 48th minute to put the hosts ahead.

IMAGE: Argentina's Enzo Fernandez, centre, in tears during Lionel Messi's farewell celebration. Photograph: Rodrigo Valle/Reuters

Messi was again at the heart of Argentina's attack for the second goal, teeing up Nico Paz, who produced a superb curling finish to double the advantage.

The 39-year-old then completed the scoring from the penalty spot, calmly converting to make it 3-0 and putting the finishing touch on a memorable final appearance.

An End of an Era

IMAGE: Lionel Messi leaves as Argentina's most-capped player (208) and record scorer. Photograph: Rodrigo Valle/Reuters

As the final whistle sounded, Messi embraced his Argentina teammates on the pitch while supporters filled the stadium with chants and applause.

The emotional scenes provided a fitting conclusion to an era in which the forward helped transform Argentina's fortunes on the international stage.

Messi leaves as Argentina's most-capped player (208) and record scorer having transformed years of frustration on the international stage into a story of World Cup and Copa America triumphs.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi scores Argentina's third goal from the penalty spot. Photograph: Matias Baglietto/Reuters

"It's hard to talk," said Messi, whose family watched proudly from the stands alongside some of Argentina's World Cup winners of 1978, 1986 and 2022.

"There are a lot of emotions, a lot of things going through my head. The first thing I think about is my old man," he added, referring to the recent death of his father.