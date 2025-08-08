This Indian dreams of playing in FIFA World Cup, Olympics

IMAGE: Manisha Kalyan is the only Indian footballer to have played in the UEFA Champions League for women. Photograph: Indian Football Team/Instagram

Trailblazing Indian woman footballer Manisha Kalyan said she harbours the dream of playing in the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics, a belief that has been bolstered by the national team's qualification for the AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia next year.



Manisha, the only Indian footballer to have played in the UEFA Champions League for women, was the cynosure of all eyes at the ASMITA under-13 league for girls at Nehru Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.



She said ASMITA is a "rare platform for young girls to realise their football dreams."



"I am still dreaming of playing in the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics and after we qualified for the AFC Women's Asian Cup in Australia next year, our belief has been bolstered," the 23-year-old Manisha told the eight teams taking part in the Guwahati leg of ASMITA aimed at scouting talent at the grassroots level across India.



"You

now have a platform like ASMITA and the more quality matches you play, the better you will get," she added.Manisha was present alongside two emerging talents from Assam -- Rekha Kataki and Dosomi Rowtia -- products of the ASMITA league.While Dosomi has made it to the national camp, Rekha has captained NorthEast United Football Club in the Indian Women's League Division 2."Football is in the genes of North-East people. I grew up watching Bala Devi and now 11 of my colleagues in the senior national team are from this region. This only shows how much talent is present here.

"Maybe, five years from now, one of these kids will play for Assam and then India. Just work hard and only think about football. The ecosystem is surely developing and with government's support, we can only do better," said Manisha.



Sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya has already announced that a NorthEast-specific Games will be added to the Khelo India calendar.



"That will be a great addition. Not only football, this region is contributing to all sports and to give them more exposure is the right way to go," said Manisha, who has played professionally in Cyprus and Greece.