'This goal belongs to Spain': Torres' historic strike

Ferran Torres' dramatic extra-time goal against Argentina secured Spain's second FIFA World Cup title, marking a historic moment for La Roja and extending their impressive unbeaten international record.

IMAGE: Spain's Ferran Torres scores. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Key Points Ferran Torres scored the winning goal in extra time, securing Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

The 26-year-old dedicated his decisive strike to the entire nation, marking his only goal of the tournament as its most significant.

Spain's triumph is their first World Cup title since 2010, preventing Argentina from retaining their championship.

The final saw Argentina's Enzo Fernandez sent off in stoppage time, leaving them with 10 men for extra time.

Spain's victory extends their unbeaten international run to a European-record 38 matches, cementing their place in football history.

Spain forward Ferran Torres dedicated his World Cup-winning goal to the entire nation after his extra-time strike secured a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on Sunday (local time).

Hours after helping La Roja lift their second World Cup title, Torres shared pictures of his decisive moments on X and wrote, "This goal belongs to the whole nation."

Ferran Torres' Historic World Cup-Winning Goal

The 26-year-old's only goal of the tournament proved to be its most significant. His clinical finish in the 106th minute settled a tense final at MetLife Stadium, ending Argentina's hopes of retaining the title and delivering Spain's first World Cup triumph since 2010.

Torres' winner also evoked memories of Andres Iniesta's iconic extra-time goal against the Netherlands in the 2010 final, which handed Spain their maiden World Cup crown.

In a tournament where he featured in all eight matches, Torres contributed one goal and one assist, with his solitary strike becoming the defining moment of Spain's campaign.

Spain's Dominance and Argentina's Red Card Drama

The final remained deadlocked through 90 minutes despite Spain dominating much of the contest. Emiliano Martinez kept Argentina in the game with a series of impressive saves, denying Dani Olmo, Torres and Pau Cubarsi as Spain searched for the breakthrough.

Argentina's task became even harder in stoppage time when Enzo Fernandez was sent off after picking up a second yellow card for a late challenge on Cubarsi, leaving the defending champions to contest extra time with 10 men.

Spain thought they had found the winner early in extra time when Nico Williams tapped into an empty net, only for the goal to be ruled out for a foul in the build-up.

La Roja's Unbeaten Record and Second World Cup Title

The breakthrough finally arrived six minutes later. Williams won the aerial duel and knocked the ball into Torres' path, and the forward reacted quickest to smash his effort into the roof of the net from close range.

The goal sealed a 1-0 victory, earned Spain their second FIFA World Cup title, and extended Luis de la Fuente's side's unbeaten run to a European-record 38 international matches.

For Torres, whose tournament had largely been defined by hard work rather than goals, the final provided the perfect stage to make his decisive contribution--one that ensured his name will forever be etched alongside Spain's greatest World Cup heroes.