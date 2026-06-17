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Home  » Sports » This Duck Just Became Mexico's FIFA World Cup Hero

This Duck Just Became Mexico's FIFA World Cup Hero

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June 17, 2026 17:30 IST

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Discover how Merlin, a domesticated duck sporting a miniature Mexico shirt, has waddled his way into the hearts of football fans, becoming an unexpected viral sensation and unofficial mascot for Mexico's World Cup campaign.

FIFA World Cup 2026

IMAGE: Fans are demanding Merlin be recognised as the official Mexican mascot for the ongoing World Cup campaign. Photograph: Paola Garcia/Reuters

Key Points

  • Merlin, a domesticated duck, has become Mexico's unofficial World Cup mascot, captivating football fans globally.
  • Sporting a miniature Mexico shirt and custom duck socks, Merlin gained viral fame during street celebrations after Mexico's victory.
  • Owner Karla Gomez, a street merchant, expresses surprise and joy at Merlin's unexpected popularity among supporters.
  • Merlin has even attempted match predictions, channelling the spirit of Paul the Octopus.

A domesticated duck named Merlin, sporting a miniature Mexico shirt and custom duck socks, has waddled his way into the hearts of football fans, becoming an unlikely unofficial mascot for the country's World Cup campaign.

Merlin's fame was ignited during street celebrations following the co-hosts' 2-0 victory over South Africa in last week's World Cup opening game.

 

As fans gathered to cheer Mexico's goals, the dressed-up duck wandered among the crowds on the capital's busy Reforma Avenue.

Merlin's Rise To Viral Stardom

FIFA World Cup 2026

IMAGE: Merlin, a duck, wearing a Mexico national football team ('El Tri') jersey that shot to fame after a chance encounter on Reforma Avenue went viral following the FIFA 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa. Photograph: Paola Garcia/Reuters

Onlookers recorded the surprising scene on their cell phones and the footage immediately went viral online, with fans demanding Merlin be the new official Mexican mascot during the World Cup.

"We are very respectful," said his owner, street merchant Karla Gomez. "We respect the (Mexico City mascot) axolotl as much as the (FIFA) jaguar. We don't like controversy, honestly."

Gomez, who usually sells beverages in Mexico City's streets with her son Christian and her duck, thought they had not been noticed.

"It was a normal day for us," she said. "We thought we were passing by unnoticed, because obviously we never thought Merlin would have that boom."

Owner Embraces Unexpected Fame

FIFA World Cup 2026

IMAGE: Karla Gomez and her son Christian pose with Merlin. Photograph: Paola Garcia/Reuters

Now, Gomez proudly embraces her role in the duck's newfound stardom. Fans frequently stop the family to take selfies with the feathered supporter, who can also be seen cooling off in public fountains.

"I'm Merlin's mum. I already consider myself as such," Gomez said. "For us it has been a surprise, truly. The fact that Merlin is the unofficial mascot of the World Cup ... we feel very pleased about such a situation and above all that people love my duck."

Merlin's Match Predictions

Channeling the spirit of Paul the Octopus, Merlin recently tried his beak at match predictions, choosing Mexico over South Korea when presented with both flags.

Mexico meet South Korea on Thursday in Group A before facing the Czech Republic on June 24.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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