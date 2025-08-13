IMAGE: All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey. Photograph: Michał Walusza/FIDE

All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey congratulated Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after Parliament passed the National Sports Governance and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, saying that this act will ensure that our athletes are clean, especially when the country is about to host a major international game.

The bill was introduced by Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to provide a robust legal framework for sports governance in India, promoting transparency, accountability, and athlete welfare.

While speaking to ANI, Kalyan Chaubey said, "I congratulate Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for bringing this Act after 4 decades... This Act benefits Indian sports in two major areas. Firstly, forming a National Sports Board that will have the authority to grant or cancel registration or recognition of a sports organisation. To see sports must have ethics and safe sports policy, especially athletes below 18, or including girls and women."

"Secondly, the issue about hundreds of litigations, pending in courts, will be addressed by the Sports Tribunal, saving unnecessary spending which will now be used for the development of sports... It also addresses the misuse of the name "India" or Indian insignia by parallel sports bodies. This Act will ensure that our athletes are clean, especially when the country is about to host a major international game," he added.

The National Sports Governance Bill paves the way for a new standard of transparency, accountability, and ethical management in sports.

The legislation sets clear expectations for National Sports Federations and the Indian Olympic Association, ensuring mechanisms for fair elections, financial openness, and inclusive representation.

Significantly, it mandates athlete commissions, a strong voice for players in governing bodies, and at least thirty per cent women's representation to promote gender equality in sports administration. With robust structures to safeguard athlete welfare--particularly for women and minors--and strict anti-doping and safe sport regulations, the bill puts the needs and rights of athletes at the heart of Indian sports.

Also, the Bill's alignment with the Olympic and Paralympic Charters shows India's determination not just to compete--but to lead--on the global sports map, as the nation sets its sights on hosting the 2036 Olympic Games and achieving developed-nation status by 2047.

By enshrining best practices in law, the Bill eliminates ambiguity and offers a unified structure where transparent administration, gender equality, and swift conflict resolution are the norm, not the exception.