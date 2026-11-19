The Third All India Police Badminton Cluster 2026-27 has officially begun in Ahmedabad, bringing together police forces from across India to promote unity, fitness, and coordination through competitive sport.

Key Points The Third All India Police Badminton Cluster 2026-27 commenced in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Gujarat DGP Gyanendra Singh Malik inaugurated the national-level tournament, emphasising unity and coordination among police forces.

The event features 38 teams and 1,152 players from various Central Police Organisations, states, and Union Territories.

Participation of women players highlights sporting excellence alongside commitment to law-and-order duties.

The tournament is scheduled to be held from November 19 to 24.

The Third All India Police Badminton Cluster 2026-27 organised by Gujarat police commenced at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Naranpura here on Thursday.

The national-level tournament was inaugurated by Gujarat Director General of Police Gyanendra Singh Malik, who said the objective extended beyond winning medals, with a focus on fostering friendship, unity and better coordination among forces from different states and organisations.

Fostering Unity Through Sport

"Hosting this national-level tournament is a matter of pride for the entire police fraternity. Carrying forward the tradition set by Kerala and Uttar Pradesh Police, the participation of 38 teams comprising 1,152 players from 10 Central Police Organisations, 24 states and four Union Territories reflects the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," Malik said, according to an official release.

He highlighted the participation of women players, noting that their presence underscored sporting excellence alongside commitment to law-and-order duties.

Benefits of Sports for Police Personnel

"Physical activities help personnel cope with demanding and stressful duties while maintaining physical fitness and mental resilience. Sports also instill patience, teamwork and the ability to make sound decisions under pressure, enabling personnel to discharge their responsibilities with greater confidence," he added.

The tournament will be held from November 19 to 24, with 38 teams representing various states, Union Territories and central police organisations competing in the event. These include Intelligence Bureau, Central Reserve Police Force, National Disaster Response Force, Central Industrial Security Force and Border Security Force, the release said.