Henry: Mbappe's Individual Brilliance Warrants Ballon d'Or Win

Former Arsenal and France icon Thierry Henry has thrown his support behind Kylian Mbappe for the coveted Ballon d'Or, emphasising the French forward's remarkable individual scoring achievements across top competitions despite a lack of major team silverware.

IMAGE: Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe poses with the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 golden boot award before the Champions League match against Inter Milan on Tuesday. Photograph: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Key Points Thierry Henry believes Kylian Mbappe should win the Ballon d'Or, despite not securing major team trophies in the 2025-26 season.

Henry highlighted Mbappe's individual scoring prowess, noting he was the top goal scorer in the Champions League, LaLiga, and the World Cup.

Mbappe, at 27, had a prolific 2025-26 season, netting 25 goals in LaLiga and 15 in the Champions League.

Henry suggested Lionel Messi would have won his ninth Ballon d'Or if Argentina had successfully defended their World Cup title.

The nominations for the Ballon d'Or 2026 were recently unveiled, featuring top football stars.

Former Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry has backed Kylian Mbappe to win the Ballon d'Or. Despite major trophies, Mbappe is in the race for the award with Lionel Messi, Norway star Erling Haaland, England and Bayern Munich superstar Harry Kane, Spain's FIFA World Cup-winning star Rodri, and England's rising star Jude Bellingham.

Mbappe's Individual Brilliance

Henry pointed to Mbappe's status as a leading scorer in the Champions League, LaLiga and the World Cup as evidence of his outstanding level. 'It's Kylian Mbappé. And yes, people will tell me that he didn't win anything. I think it happened in history. I think some people need to do their research on that one,' ESPN quoted Henry as saying. 'But for me, it's Kylian. When you see what he has achieved individually... Top goal scorer in the Champions League, top goal scorer in LaLiga and also the World Cup. Michael Olise has the same thing in terms of assists,' he added.

Messi's World Cup Impact

Henry also felt that Messi would have scooped the award for the ninth time if Argentina had defended their World Cup crown. 'And I think if they won the World Cup, I think they would have brought the Ballon d'Or to him,' he said.

A Prolific Season for Mbappe

Mbappe is yet to win the most prestigious individual prize in men’s football, despite a prolific 2025-26 season in which the 27-year-old scored 25 goals in LaLiga and 15 in the Champions League. The official Ballon d’Or X handle unveiled the nominations for football’s most prestigious individual award, with a star-studded list featuring some of the biggest names in the sport following their impressive campaigns in the 2025-26 European season and the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.