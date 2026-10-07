'They will improve' after Uruguay thrashing: AIFF boss

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey and West Bengal Minister Indranil Khan provide crucial insights into the Indian football team's performance against Uruguay, highlighting the importance of international exposure and addressing challenges within the sport.

IMAGE: India suffered a heavy 6-1 defeat to Uruguay at Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday. Photograph: AIFF/X

Key Points AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey praised India's strong start and confidence against Uruguay, despite the 6-1 defeat.

Chaubey suggested that a rain interruption after India's equaliser might have disrupted the team's momentum.

Both Chaubey and Minister Indranil Khan emphasised the crucial role of international friendlies against top teams for Indian football development and exposure.

Khan described the match as a landmark moment for Indian football but also criticised political interference in West Bengal's football.

Anirudh Thapa scored India's lone goal, providing a brief highlight in the challenging match at Salt Lake Stadium.

All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey praised India’s performance against Uruguay, particularly their strong start, confidence and work rate.

He suggested the rain interruption after India’s equaliser may have disrupted their momentum and said regular matches against top-level opposition are crucial for the team’s development.

Chaubey also stressed that international friendlies help identify strengths and weaknesses ahead of major competitions and expressed confidence in the team’s potential.

AIFF president's Analysis Of India's Performance

India suffered a heavy 6-1 defeat to Uruguay at Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday. Anirudh Thapa provided a brief moment of joy for the home side with a historic goal, but Uruguay quickly regained control and went on to dominate the match.

"Well, I think the team played well; the start was excellent, especially with the goal scored from the penalty. Some people argued it wasn't a penalty—claiming it was a clean tackle—but regardless, the match was halted by rain just after the equaliser made it one-all. Had the match not been paused for those 20 minutes right when the Indian national team was gaining momentum, the result might have been different..."

"They played against players from top global clubs, and the more they play such tough matches, the more they will improve. That is the very purpose of international friendlies: to test the team's strengths and weaknesses so they can perform well in the main competitions later on. I believe this team has immense potential... We saw how hard they worked on the pitch, and the best part was their confidence,” Chaubey told ANI after the match.

Minister Khan On Exposure And Political Interference

West Bengal Minister Indranil Khan described India’s match against Uruguay as a landmark moment, highlighting the exposure gained from facing top footballing nations such as Brazil and Uruguay.

Khan praised the Indian team’s efforts despite missed opportunities and said the experience could be a major milestone for Indian football.

Khan also criticised what he described as the politicisation of football in West Bengal, alleging that political interference and nepotism had harmed the state’s football ecosystem over the past two decades.

"We witnessed history being made; our Indian national team played against top-tier footballing nations—powerhouses like Brazil or Uruguay. We believe the Indian national team can truly compete at that level. For us spectators, as well as for the Indian footballers, this was a massive experience—a huge opportunity, significant exposure, and, I think, a major milestone for Indian football... The Indian team tried to convert several opportunities, though luck wasn't on their side today."

"Still, we witnessed excellent football, and it was a great moment for us. Look at how politics—specifically the politics of the Trinamool Congress and the CPM—infiltrated the football grounds of the Kolkata Maidan over the last 10 to 20 years; it wreaked havoc on football in West Bengal—a state that is India's biggest hub for football lovers. Politics should not enter certain spaces—such as hospitals, educational institutions, or sports grounds—yet they forced their way in, establishing 'cut-money' syndicates and fostering political nepotism,” Khan told ANI.