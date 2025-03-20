They never told me: Alcaraz slams Djokovic-led PTPA

IMAGE: The PTPA, an advocacy group established by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, filed the lawsuit on Tuesday accusing the ATP, WTA, International Tennis Federation and International Tennis Integrity Agency of anti-competitive practices. Photograph: Ibraheem Al Omari/Reuters

World number three Carlos Alcaraz distanced himself from the class-action lawsuit filed by the Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) against the governing bodies of the sport, saying it had caught him by surprise.

The PTPA, an advocacy group established by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil, filed the lawsuit on Tuesday accusing the ATP, WTA, International Tennis Federation and International Tennis Integrity Agency of anti-competitive practices.

It said the governing bodies were also disregarding player welfare and in one section of the 163-page document included a quote from four-times Grand Slam champion Alcaraz, who had criticised the hectic tennis calendar last September.

"It was surprising for me, because no one had told me about it," Alcaraz told reporters at the Miami Open.

"Yesterday I saw on social media that they put something I said in a press conference in the documents and I wasn't aware of it. I honestly don't support that letter, because I wasn't aware of it."

Men's governing body the ATP rejected the PTPA's claims and said the advocacy group was guilty of "division and distraction" while the women's WTA described the lawsuit as "regrettable and misguided".

Pospisil said the PTPA had spoken to over 300 players and had plenty of support, including from the top players.

Australian Nick Kyrgios, one of the 12 current and former players named as plaintiffs along with the PTPA in the U.S. suit in New York, said it marked a "special moment" and it was high time the players' voices were heard.

"There are things I agree with and there are other things I don't agree with," Alcaraz added.

"Anyway, the main thing is I don't support what was done."