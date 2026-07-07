There's justice in life, says Belgium's Raskin after beating US in World Cup

Belgium secured a decisive 4-1 victory over the United States in the World Cup last-16, with midfielder Nicolas Raskin attributing the win to a sense of 'justice' following FIFA's controversial decision to allow US striker Folarin Balogun to play despite a prior red card.

IMAGE: Belgium's Nicolas Raskin celebrates after winning the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against US on Monday. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Blake Dahlin

Key Points Belgium defeated the United States 4-1 in the World Cup last-16 match, advancing to the quarter-finals.

The match was overshadowed by controversy surrounding FIFA's decision to suspend a one-match ban for US striker Folarin Balogun, who had received a red card in the previous game.

Belgium midfielder Nicolas Raskin stated the win felt like 'justice' after FIFA's controversial decision regarding Balogun's eligibility.

Belgium midfielder Nicolas Raskin said his side's 4-1 World Cup last-16 win over the United States on Monday felt like a measure of justice after FIFA's decision to allow US striker Folarin Balogun to play despite his red card in the previous game.

Controversial Decision by FIFA

Balogun had been sent off against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32, and while a dismissal normally carries an automatic one-match suspension, FIFA suspended the ban under Article 27 of its Disciplinary Code after US President Donald Trump asked FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review the case.

Infantino said FIFA's judicial bodies operated "independently and autonomously" and that he had told Trump the Balogun case was subject to an ongoing legal process. FIFA's disciplinary committee said it had the authority to suspend the one-match ban.

The decision triggered widespread criticism, including from Belgium's football federation, which unsuccessfully challenged Balogun's eligibility hours before kickoff. Belgium, however, made the controversy irrelevant on the pitch, sweeping aside the hosts 4-1 to reach the quarter-finals.

Raskin's Reaction And Team Sentiment

"Like I said, I think there was always a justice somewhere in life and the fact that something can happen like that, you can put it all you want, but we don't think that was fair," Raskin told reporters.

"And today, I think it just brings us a little bit of luck. We needed to win the game and the message throughout."

The team's Instagram account posted a photo of Romelu Lukaku celebrating after scoring Belgium's fourth goal with the caption: "Overturn this."

Coach Garcia's Perspective

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia, however, played down the row in his post-match press conference when asked if it had fuelled his players.

"No, it wasn't needed or necessary ... what really mattered to us is our game plan," he said, adding that he had spoken with Balogun after the final whistle.

"He came to talk to me, I really like that," he said. "It's not his fault, he's not the one to blame and that's what I told him."

Belgium will face Spain in Los Angeles on Friday for a place in the semi-finals.