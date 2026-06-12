'There will never be another Jaspal Rana'

'Jaspal Rana's legacy will continue to guide Indian shooting long after his final salute'

IMAGE: Shooter Manu Bhaker displays her bronze medals as she poses for a photograph with her coach Jaspal Rana in front of the Eiffel Tower. Photograph: Jawed Ashraf/ANI

Key Points Legendary Indian pistol shooter and coach Jaspal Rana passed away at 49 due to cardiac complications after a massive heart attack.

Rana was a decorated athlete, winning multiple gold medals at Asian and Commonwealth Games, and was a junior world champion.

As a Dronacharya awardee coach, he mentored top shooters like Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, and Chinki Yadav, guiding them to international success.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) expressed deep shock and sorrow, highlighting his immense contribution to Indian shooting.

His sudden demise occurred after he fell ill on a flight from Munich and was hospitalised in New Delhi for a cardiac blockage.

"There would never be another Jaspal Rana," said a shocked National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) as it mourned the demise of the pistol ace who "churned out champion after champion" during his coaching career.

The 49-year-old Rana passed away due to cardiac complications following a massive heart attack at a city hospital. The multiple-time Commonwealth and Asian Games gold-winner and recipient of the Arjuna and Dronacharya awards, was weeks away from turning 50.

A Legacy Of Sporting Excellence

"The whole shooting fraternity is in a state of shock and we are still not able to process it as we were hearing that he was recovering after undergoing surgery," NRAI president Kalikesh Singh Deo said in a statement issued by the body.

"Jaspal Rana, through his performances and dynamic personality, single-handedly brought the sport of shooting into popular imagination in India."

"As a coach, he brought glory to the nation at the highest level, churning out champions after champions. It is a huge loss to our sport as he had so much more to give. Gone too soon," he added.

Hailing from Uttarakhand, Rana first made his mark as an 18-year-old by winning gold in the 25m Centre Fire Pistol event at the 1994 Asian Games in Hiroshima.

The same year, he became junior world champion in the 25m Standard Pistol event in Milan.

Rana won four gold medals at the Asian Games and nine golds at the Commonwealth Games during his illustrious career and also represented India at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Mentoring Future Champions

As a coach, Rana mentored several top shooters, including Manu Bhaker, whom he guided to unprecedented twin bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics. He also played a key role in the development of shooters like Saurabh Chaudhary and Chinki Yadav.

NRAI secretary general Pawankumar Singh said there would "never be another Jaspal Rana".

"His love and passion for the sport and for the flag was contagious. We are all at a loss for words. The NRAI stands firmly with his family at this time of grief. It is a very sad day for Indian shooting," he said.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) too paid tribute to Rana's contributions to Indian shooting.

"A champion in competition, a mentor in life, and a legend for generations. Jaspal Rana's legacy will continue to guide Indian shooting long after his final salute. Rest in Peace!" SAI tweeted.

Sudden Demise And Hospitalisation

Rana had initially fallen ill aboard the Indian contingent's return flight from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany.

After landing in New Delhi, he was immediately hospitalised and had a stent installed to clear a cardiac blockage.

According to sources, despite initial reports of him being stable, his condition deteriorated.